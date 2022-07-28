"There’s numerous ways to do things" - Pat McAfee couldn't help but compare Aaron Rodgers training camp look to that of Russell Wilson

Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp channeling Cameron Poe, Nicolas Cage’s character from the 1997 film Con Air. The white tank tucked into blue jeans, the beard, and the hair were all in place and Rodgers even had the mannerisms down, tossing his bag down with an air of aloofness.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



One guy is wearing all of his own branded stuff, including his own jersey..



Another guy… chose to dress like Nic Cage from Con Air



What I’m saying is… There’s numerous ways to do things



Russell Wilson, on the other hand, showed up in full-on Denver Broncos mode. He wore a throwback version of his own jersey and drove a truck that looked like something from a movie, possibly bullet proof and holding a muscle-bound action star and his team of CIA agents.

Former NFL punter and radio host Pat McAfee couldn’t help but compare and contrast the two and their differing styles.

"Both dudes look amazing obviously..One guy is wearing all of his own branded stuff, including his own jersey..Another guy… chose to dress like Nic Cage from Con Air. What I’m saying is… There’s numerous ways to do things."

For some, showing up to training camp is more than just returning to work. Players like to make a statement. It has become so much of a tradition to do something crazy on the opening day of training camp that they try and outdo themselves the next year.

Reggie Wayne, for example, would make an event of it every season, showing up in an Indy car or helicopter. Antonio Brown was another who made a big show of it, arriving in a hot air balloon or chauffeured classic car.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are favored in the NFC North despite losing Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers didn’t show any such extravagance, but he had some fun with his Con Air costume and gave the fans a little treat while giving the media something to talk about. Wilson, on the other hand, showed he’s totally committed to his brand and his new team and is ready to lead them on to the field.

The Green Bay Packers entered their training camp favored by many to win the NFC North and compete in the playoffs. This is despite losing the number one ranked wide receiver in the league when Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Some believe that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense will still prevail.

As for the Denver Broncos, Wilson will lead a young, talented offense against an AFC West that’s loaded. The Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert have added weapons to their defense; the Kansas City Chiefs are always dangerous; and the aforementioned Raiders have brought Davante Adams to give them a high-powered offense.

