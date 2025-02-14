"There's no options": NFL analyst sounds off at Jets' decision to fire Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets decided to move on from Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. It will be intriguing to see what the next step is for the quarterback and the team.

On "Breakfast Ball," host Craig Carton discussed how he is not a fan of the decision by the New York Jets as the options for the 2025 season are not good.

"What's the plan? They're not drafting high enough to get Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Do I want Kirk Cousins ... Marcus Mariota ... Derek Carr? There's no options. This is so typical of how the Jets do things."

Below is the full clip of Craig Carton sharing his thoughts.

Aaron Rodgers finished the 2024 season completing 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He spent two seasons with the New York Jets, having ruptured his Achilles tendon during the first series in 2023.

What will the New York Jets do at quarterback in 2025?

Similar to what Craig Carton said, there are no great options that just jump off the page in terms of a quarterback for next season.

The Jets have two quarterbacks currently under contract in backup Tyrod Taylor and a second-year player out of Florida State, Jordan Travis. The latter spent the 2024 season rehabbing from a significant leg injury.

If the New York Jets look outside of the organization, there are a few options at play. One would be to draft a quarterback as the team has the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL draft and likely can get any of the quarterbacks outside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

In free agency, the names are not popping out but there is a potential reunion with Sam Darnold on the table as this is a new regime than the one that drafted him and moved on.

Of course, the trade market could also make sense as names like Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota could be available. Whatever the decision is, coach Aaron Glenn and the organization must have an idea of what they are doing at the most important position going forward.

