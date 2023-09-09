"There's a reason Seattle got rid of him": Brett Favre gets speculative on Russell Wilson's Seahawks exit 

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has been in and out of the headlines over the past year, owing to legal troubles in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal. However, the iconic QB's media exile came to a close this week as he hopped on former ESPN host Jason Whitlock's show, 'Fearless.'

On his debut on the show, Favre was asked for his take on another QB who's been in the headlines - Russell Wilson.

Wilson famously struggled during his first season in Denver, with the Broncos finishing bottom of the AFC West with a 5-12 record.

Favre was asked for his opinion on Wilson's move from Seattle to Broncos. The Packers legend said:

“There’s a reason why Seattle got rid of him or parted ways with him. It’s not that his playing declined, he’s still got a lot left in the tank. That doesn’t mean it will materialize.”

Brett Favre on Russell Wilson: "Maybe he was preoccupied with other things"

Favre indulged in a little bit of speculation, saying that there's a chance the $245 million Broncos QB was preoccupied with certain things off the field, which could've potentially led to Seattle trading him to Denver.

"If he is preoccupied with his brand during football season, that’s hurting everyone else,” Favre said.

Whitlock then turned the conversation towards Wilson's wife, Ciara, stating that it could've been a factor in Seattle calling time on the QB's career, since he was married to a celebrity, which brings a lot of attention off the field.

2022 ESPYs - Arrivals

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos open Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos' schedule this season isn't quite the most difficult in the league. By general consensus, they've been handed the 12th-most difficult schedule in 2023.

They will open Week 1 against the new-look Raiders with Jimmy Garoppolo under center at the Mile High Stadium. Week 2 sees them take on the Washington Commanders at home.

The schedule gets a little bit trickier from there, with games against the Dolphins, Bears and Aaron Rodgers' Jets.

The real test of the Broncos' credentials under Sean Payton will come when they take on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs twice in three weeks leading up to a bye week in Week 9.