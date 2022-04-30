"There's no way he finishes this three-year contract" - Colin Cowherd urges Packers to cut Aaron Rodgers because they are fed up with his antics

One of the strangest star-franchise NFL relationships, the Green Bay Packers and their Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is one that many don't see lasting the duration of his recently signed three-year, $150 million extension.

The two have been at odds all offseason, despite said lucrative payday. Trading Davante Adams was strike one, but not trading Arkansas product Treylon Burks may have been the second.

Count Colin Cowherd among those who don't believe this marriage will reach the finish line. He said as much on the Colin Cowherd Podcast on Friday:

"Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, old and older Allen Lazard. Amari Rodgers last year, the slot receiver from Clemson is not a game breaker. He's a nice slot receiver. This is an organization that has a way of doing business. And I think it's driving Aaron Rodgers crazy. And then Aaron's driving the Packers crazy. There's no way he finishes this three-year contract. You know, he's watching this draft rolling his eyes. "

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers' first-round NFL Draft choice

As NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed, Treylon Burks was Aaron Rodgers' preferred draft target in the first round:

“The word I got was that Treylon Burks was the guy that Rodgers liked, and he went early. Obviously, we know he went to Tennessee. So yes, they made all the calls. I thought they were gonna move up. "

#PMSLive "The word I got was that Treylon Burks was the guy Aaron Rodgers wanted & he went early to Tennessee" ~ @RapSheet "The word I got was that Treylon Burks was the guy Aaron Rodgers wanted & he went early to Tennessee" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/hTGOGYJe9H

Rodgers didn't get that and proceeded to almost publicly call out the Packers on the Pat McAfee show:

"We got a great group of men working there. I'm excited to get back there and get things going. We got a lot to play for, a lot of exciting things. I'm sure the Packer Nation will be wondering why we didn't take a receiver or trade up or whattnot, but at this point, you've just gotta have some faith in the organization."

#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k "I'm excited to get back to Green Bay & get things going.. we've got a lot to play for & we're gonna find a way to be successful like we always have" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I'm excited to get back to Green Bay & get things going.. we've got a lot to play for & we're gonna find a way to be successful like we always have" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k https://t.co/jxzrgy59VS

Where this leads is anyone's question. It's possible that the Packers will continue to beef up their defense in an attempt to stay competitive as they slowly bring his likely replacement, Jordan Love, along when #12 does eventually get moved.

While Rodgers has been a member of the Packers since 2005, the team has just one Super Bowl win and two SB appearances despite having one of the top QBs in the league during that span. Perhaps, it's time the two move on, since this relationship has clearly grown toxic.

