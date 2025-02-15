"There's no way in hell": NFL insider Adam Schefter shuts down Matthew Stafford to Giants trade rumors

Matthew Stafford is the name of the hour. With Cooper Kupp on deck to move out of Los Angeles, the team appears to have a touch of the rebuild bug. Stafford has spent time contemplating retirement offseason, indicating that an end might be near.

Still well under 40 and coming off a playoff season, his body appears to still be good enough to be competitive in the NFL. If the Rams decide to move on, he will have plenty of opportunities. However, one hypothetical trade proposal is not in the cards.

Speaking in a clip of the Talkn' Ball podcast posted to Twitter/X and transcribed via JPA Football, Schefter threw one proposal out the window.

"That pick is not in the conversation if Matthew Stafford and the Rams can’t get a deal worked out, and if Matthew Stafford becomes available and all of a sudden the Giants surface as a contender," he said.

"If all those things happen – and they could – if all those things happen, there is no way in hell that the Giants are giving up the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford. Zero,” he added.

With the statement, Schefter has at least set a ceiling for Stafford's supposed value. In other words, the age-37 quarterback is not worth a rookie quarterback-level pick.

At least, he's not worth a jump from 26th to third in the draft order and a chance at Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Exploring why the Giants might not be interested in Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

At face value, getting a playoff quarterback overnight seems like a dream come true. However, if one looks under the hood, one might find some reasons to pass on the quarterback.

The first is the price. Matthew Stafford is making an average of $40 million per year. The Giants would have to figure that problem out. Plus, at age 37, there is no guarantee he can get the Giants over the hump on his own.

With the Rams, Stafford was surrounded by playmakers like Cooper Kupp in his prime, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. The Giants arguably don't have the same foundation to prop Stafford up should he need it.

Plus, the team would be giving up a chance to draft a quarterback they could have for close to another two decades.

Put simply, Stafford carries risks and has a high price tag, not including giving up a chance for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, as Adam Schefter also mentioned. Could the Rams potentially sweeten the deal to change the calculus? According to Schefter's logic, that might be the bare minimum to consider the trade viable.

