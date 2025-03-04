"There are still flaws in the roster" - Ex-Lions QB pessimistic on Deebo Samuel's fit with Commanders

The Washington Commanders made a big move over the weekend, trading their fifth-round in the 2025 NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Deebo Samuel. The wide receiver was permitted to find a trade partner after he requested a trade last month, and three weeks later, he has found a new home.

While adding Samuel to the receiving unit is a massive coup for the Commanders, Dan Orlovsky doesn't believe it helped them close the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles. On NFL Live, the former Detroit Lions quarterback claimed the reigning Super Bowl champions remain the heavy favorites to win the NFC West next season despite Washington adding the former 49ers star.

"I also don't think that they can fall into the trap thinking they're that close. Five wins on the last play the game, essentially, that's not likely in the NFL. And so while they're encouraged and intriguing, they're not one move, one Deebo Samuel away from chasing down Philadelphia [Eagles]. There are still flaws in this roster that they got to have a very much so like attack mindset and not resting on the success of last year mindset."

Deebo Samuel stats: WR looking for a new leash on life

Since his incredible 2021 season, where he finished with a career-high 1405 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns, 365 rushing yards, and eight receiving touchdowns, Deebo Samuel's career has been trending downward.

He had a difficult 2022 season, as he was limited to only 13 games. He recorded 632 receiving and 232 rushing yards, and only five total touchdowns, a far cry from the previous year where he earned a Pro Bowl nod and an All-Pro selection.

Samuel had a mini-resurgence in 2023 before having the worst season of his career in 2024. He played 15 games and finished with 670 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, 136 rushing yards, and only one rushing touchdown.

The wide receiver's underwhelming campaign was one of the primary reasons why the 49ers had no qualms about granting his trade request. The veteran is hoping the move to the Commanders will help him hit the heights he did in 2021.

However, if he continues to produce at the same level as last year, Orlovsky's claim about him not moving the needle in Washington's favor would be spot-on.

