"There have been no talks": Eagles insider sounds alarm as Reed Blankenship’s $3,500,000 contract nears 2025 expiry

Reed Blankenship has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2022. The team signed the safety as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. Blankenship has since had a successful stint in Philly. He was a crucial part of the Eagles' defense that won Super Bowl LIX last season. However, his future with the franchise is still uncertain.

Blankenship is nearing the end of his $3,500,000 contract with the Eagles. However, according to NFL insider Anthony DiBona, there have been no talks within the franchise about offering the fourth-year safety a contract extension. DiBona appeared on the Wednesday edition of "The Philly Show" and said:

"Last I heard, there have been no talks about a contract extension. So I’d just keep it there ... according to a source, there have not been talks between the Eagles and Reed Blankenship at this point." (From 53:00 to 53:19).

Last season, Blankenship played 15 regular-season games for the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded a career-high four interceptions and had 78 combined tackles. He also played all four playoff games. In the Super Bowl LIX matchup, Blankenship recorded three combined tackles.

The safety is a crucial part of the Eagles' defense, and the fans would hope he stays.

Reed Blankenship reacts to the Eagles trading CJ Gardner-Johnson

Earlier in the offseason, the Eagles made some big moves. On March 11, they traded away their star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick for the 2026 NFL draft to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick.

It seems like after the trade was made official, Reed Blankenship wasn't too worried about it. NFL analyst Zach Berman tweeted what Blankenship said about the trade back on Thursday, on X:

"Reed Blankenship on the Eagles replacing C.J. Gardner-Johnson's swagger: "We understand that. We have a swag to us now. We're not going to worry about that anymore. We have the guys in the room to continue that.""

With Blankenship's future now hanging in the balance, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles offer him an extension or go in a different direction.

