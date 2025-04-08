“There is unfinished business" - Geno Smith sets record straight on reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Geno Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last month. Smith then agreed to a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders last week, with the two-time Pro Bowler being introduced to the media on Monday.
The trade reunited Smith with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who accepted the same role with Las Vegas in January. NBC Sports shared comments from the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, where he discussed his relationship with his head coach, stating:
"There is unfinished business. When people think about my story, Coach Carroll is a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have, and he saw the hard work I was putting in, he saw the things behind the scenes that I do that allowed me to get this opportunity.
"To be able to play for him, to be part of this organization, it means everything to myself and my family. I was just telling him, I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that."
Smith then praised Carroll for his treatment of his players and his achievements as a coach:
"He’s very relatable. He loves all of his players like they’re his kids. He treats us all the same. He treats us like men. He allows us to make decisions. He allows us to be ourselves. He’s legendary. His track record speaks for itself. He competes every single day and that’s what I love about him." [h/t NBC Sports]
Smith revitalized his career under Carroll in 2022 after spending the previous seven seasons as a backup. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions that season. He led the league by completing 69.8% of his pass attempts.
Geno Smith shares thank you message to Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith spent six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks prior to his offseason trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise shared a highlight video commemorating his time under center, leading the two-time Pro Bowler to respond:
"My love for Seattle cannot be described in words. I wish I could’ve done more to express that. Thank You for a memorable 6 years!"
Check out Geno Smith's thank you message to the Seattle Seahawks below:
Geno Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks, however, he did not take over as the full-time starter until 2022, when he earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.
He went 28-24 in 52 games as a starter and threw for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
