“There is unfinished business" - Geno Smith sets record straight on reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Geno Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last month. Smith then agreed to a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders last week, with the two-time Pro Bowler being introduced to the media on Monday.

Ad

The trade reunited Smith with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who accepted the same role with Las Vegas in January. NBC Sports shared comments from the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, where he discussed his relationship with his head coach, stating:

"There is unfinished business. When people think about my story, Coach Carroll is a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have, and he saw the hard work I was putting in, he saw the things behind the scenes that I do that allowed me to get this opportunity.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To be able to play for him, to be part of this organization, it means everything to myself and my family. I was just telling him, I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith then praised Carroll for his treatment of his players and his achievements as a coach:

"He’s very relatable. He loves all of his players like they’re his kids. He treats us all the same. He treats us like men. He allows us to make decisions. He allows us to be ourselves. He’s legendary. His track record speaks for itself. He competes every single day and that’s what I love about him." [h/t NBC Sports]

Ad

Smith revitalized his career under Carroll in 2022 after spending the previous seven seasons as a backup. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions that season. He led the league by completing 69.8% of his pass attempts.

Geno Smith shares thank you message to Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith spent six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks prior to his offseason trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise shared a highlight video commemorating his time under center, leading the two-time Pro Bowler to respond:

Ad

"My love for Seattle cannot be described in words. I wish I could’ve done more to express that. Thank You for a memorable 6 years!"

Check out Geno Smith's thank you message to the Seattle Seahawks below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Geno Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks, however, he did not take over as the full-time starter until 2022, when he earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

He went 28-24 in 52 games as a starter and threw for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019.



As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.



Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.



Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.



His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.