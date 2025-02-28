"There are wide receivers that can’t run that fast": NFL fans shocked as James Pearce Jr. puts historic 40-time at Combine

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, Tennessee Volunteers edge defender James Pearce Jr. is projected as one of the top defensive players in this year's class. With all eyes on the projected top-20 pick, Pearce lived up to the hype with a memorable Combine performance.

Pearce set the NFL world ablaze on Thursday afternoon, recording the fastest 40-yard dash time of any edge defender at the Combine. After running an unofficial 4.50 time, Pearce potentially raised his stock with his second run, clocking a 4.47 time in his final attempt.

NFL fans reacted to Pearce's electric Combine performance with comments on the post of his 40-yard dash performance.

"There are wide receivers that can't run that fast," one fan commented.

"That's crazy good for him," another fan added.

"That's mind blowing for such a big dude," a third fan posted.

Fans continued to hype up the Tennessee product, sharing some predictions for potential landing spots.

"And with the No. 6 pick the Las Vegas Raiders select," one fan predicted.

"The Eagles will somehow get him," a second fan humorously added.

"Commander," a third fan commented.

Mel Kiper leaves James Pearce Jr. off his NFL Mock Draft

James Pearce Jr. may have been fueled by a recent mock draft released earlier this week. Mel Kiper, an NFL Draft analyst for ESPN known for his mock drafts, released his weekly first-round mock, which didn't feature the Tennessee pass rusher.

Kiper's updated mock draft featured four on-ball linebackers, including Abdul Carter, Mike Green, Mykell Williams, and Oluwafemi Oladejo, but Pearce was left off. Carter was selected with the No. 1 pick, Green with the No. 15 pick, and Williams with the No. 17 pick.

In his final season at Tennessee, James Pearce Jr. notched 38 total tackles, 13 for loss, with 7.5 sacks. As such, he is widely regarded as a first-round pick and one of the top linebackers in the class, but Kiper has him ranked down at No. 6 in his position group on his big board. Despite this, Pearce is likely to find himself several suitors, simply based on his output and the physical qualities he possesses.

