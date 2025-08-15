“There will be growing pains,” “Yikes” - NFL fans react as Drake Maye’s blind-side protector Will Campbell struggles massively in joint practice

The highest lineman to be taken in April’s NFL draft is learning the hard way how difficult blocking can be in the NFL. On Thursday New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell struggled to protect the blind side of the team’s prized quarterback, Drake Maye, on one particular play in a joint practice versus the Minnesota Vikings, drawing plenty of reaction on social media as Jonathan Greenard got to the QB.“He’s a rookie. There will be growing pains, one fan believes.“Lmao it’s one rep…” another said.“I mean its not like hes never gonna get beaten, commented one fan.In college, Campbell was a Consensus All-American at LSU who is now tasked to protect a quarterback who was sacked 34 times in his 2024 rookie NFL campaign. In their preseason victory over the Washington Commanders (48-18), Maye wasn’t sacked once in limited action, going 3/5 for 12 yards.Skol Doc @Skol_DocLINK@SavageSports_ @Dust_Vikings Greenard is one of the best in the leagueJamie @JamieBlanchetteLINK@SavageSports_ @Dust_Vikings I hope he pans out. That being said, he looks like a player that belongs insideHonest Viking Fan @honestvikingfanLINK@SavageSports_ @Dust_Vikings Rookie lost rep to a All-Pro not the end of the worldWhile Campbell is expected to be a star pass and run blocker in the NFL, he was facing a man entering his sixth NFL campaign on that play. Jonathan Greenard has registered a dozen sacks or more in each of his last two NFL seasons, being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024. Many believe Greenard should have been an All-Pro last year.Campbell was highly regarded as the best college player at his position heading into April’s draft. When he was taken with the fourth overall pick, he became the first LSU lineman to go in the opening round since Alan Faneca in 1998.Will Campbell has been impressive in training campWhile he looked far from impressive trying to contain Greenard, by all accounts, Will Campbell has lived up to his billing at Patriots training camp.He’s taken almost every rep at left tackle, and the team has been impressed by his transition to that spot, a position some questioned he’d be capable of playing.NFL insider Jordan Schultz said on X Tuesday:“One team source raved his football IQ is “through the roof… he processes so fast and already thinks like a veteran. He has the type of football character you wanna build your program around.”In their preseason victory over the Commanders, he played 14 offensive snaps and did not allow a single quarterback pressure. PFF gave him a grade of 85.4 for that game with eight pass blocking snaps.Campbell was the first Patriot to go in the top 10 of the draft since John Hannah in 1974 (four).