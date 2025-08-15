  • home icon
  "There will be growing pains," "Yikes" - NFL fans react as Drake Maye's blind-side protector Will Campbell struggles massively in joint practice

“There will be growing pains,” “Yikes” - NFL fans react as Drake Maye’s blind-side protector Will Campbell struggles massively in joint practice

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 15, 2025 16:18 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The highest lineman to be taken in April’s NFL draft is learning the hard way how difficult blocking can be in the NFL. On Thursday New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell struggled to protect the blind side of the team’s prized quarterback, Drake Maye, on one particular play in a joint practice versus the Minnesota Vikings, drawing plenty of reaction on social media as Jonathan Greenard got to the QB.

“He’s a rookie. There will be growing pains, one fan believes.
“Lmao it’s one rep…” another said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I mean its not like hes never gonna get beaten, commented one fan.

In college, Campbell was a Consensus All-American at LSU who is now tasked to protect a quarterback who was sacked 34 times in his 2024 rookie NFL campaign. In their preseason victory over the Washington Commanders (48-18), Maye wasn’t sacked once in limited action, going 3/5 for 12 yards.

While Campbell is expected to be a star pass and run blocker in the NFL, he was facing a man entering his sixth NFL campaign on that play. Jonathan Greenard has registered a dozen sacks or more in each of his last two NFL seasons, being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024. Many believe Greenard should have been an All-Pro last year.

Campbell was highly regarded as the best college player at his position heading into April’s draft. When he was taken with the fourth overall pick, he became the first LSU lineman to go in the opening round since Alan Faneca in 1998.

Will Campbell has been impressive in training camp

While he looked far from impressive trying to contain Greenard, by all accounts, Will Campbell has lived up to his billing at Patriots training camp.

He’s taken almost every rep at left tackle, and the team has been impressed by his transition to that spot, a position some questioned he’d be capable of playing.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said on X Tuesday:

“One team source raved his football IQ is “through the roof… he processes so fast and already thinks like a veteran. He has the type of football character you wanna build your program around.”

In their preseason victory over the Commanders, he played 14 offensive snaps and did not allow a single quarterback pressure. PFF gave him a grade of 85.4 for that game with eight pass blocking snaps.

Campbell was the first Patriot to go in the top 10 of the draft since John Hannah in 1974 (four).

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

