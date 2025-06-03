"There will be no jinx,": Rich Eisen backs Eagles after Saquon Barkley Madden 26 cover sparks curse talk

NFL analyst Rich Eisen doesn't think there will be a "Madden curse" this season.

It was announced on Monday that Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley would grace the cover of Madden 26 this season. It was a great choice, but many fans were concerned due to the claims that there is a "Madden curse."

However, Eisen doesn't think the curse is real.

“I am going to tell you that this team is so damn good, there will be no jinx,” Eisen said on his show (2:33). “I am just telling you right now. There’s too much good stuff.

"They make the playoffs, there’s no jinx. They’re not going to go like 8-9, 7-10. That’s the jinx, the jinx is like you're hurt, the whole season is in the tank. They’re not getting jinxed. I don’t know if they’re going to the one seed with 11-6, that’s for sure.”

Eisen is confident Saquon Barkley will remain one of the best running backs in the NFL in the 2025 season, and the Eagles will continue to be one of the top teams.

Last season, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries in his first season with the Eagles. He was a key reason for the Eagles' offensive success, as he helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

Eagles' Saquon Barkley honored to be on Madden cover

Saquon Barkley knew he couldn't turn down being on the Madden cover when he was asked.

After a dominant season, Barkley was a wise choice to be on the cover, and he says he was honored to be asked.

"When you get the call, you don't know what to expect, right? And they ask you, 'Do you want to be part of the Madden cover?' I don't know if anyone's turned that down," Barkley said Monday on The Insiders, via NFL. "I definitely wasn't gonna turn that down, the opportunity.

"I know so many people, so many kids that dream and would love to be in the position I am right now. I remember as a kid wanting to be part of the Madden cover. There have been so many players that have been part of the Madden cover. Now to be mentioned and have my name attached with those guys, words really can't describe it."

Barkley also credits his teammates and coaches for the success he had last season, which helped him land on the Madden 26 cover.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

