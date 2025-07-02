"There's gonna be a lot of emotions": Sauce Gardner gets real on facing 'wizard' Aaron Rodgers in Jets' season opener vs Steelers

Sauce Gardner shared his feelings about facing former teammate Aaron Rodgers at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Following a tumultuous tenure at MetLife Stadium, Rodgers left the New York Jets right after Aaron Glenn took over as head coach.

Unlike Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Gardner had a close relationship with the veteran quarterback on and off the field.

Going against the four-time NFL MVP and trying to intercept him will be Sauce Gardner's first task of the 2025 season. The Jets clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and Gardner is excited about it.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the cornerback didn't mince words.

"Man, it's gonna be crazy," Gardner said. "There's gonna be a lot of emotions in that game. You know, he's phenomenal, I don't care what people say about him. He's a phenomenal person..."

"I'm looking forward to it because it's like he might think he know that, like he might think he knows all the tendencies that I have, but this off season has really been me trying not to give nothing away, like I've been trying to work on literally everything, because I already know I'm about to go against a wizard week one."

During his lone active season with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers only managed to win five games as the starting quarterback, recording 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Sauce Gardner on the last time he talked with Aaron Rodgers

During a Tuesday conversation with Complex, Sauce Gardner discussed his recent conversation with Aaron Rodgers. After admitting they were in constant communication, everything changed when Rodgers made up his mind about his career.

“We haven’t been in touch as much," Gardner said. "At the beginning of the offseason, we were more in touch. I think once there was really a reality that he was going to go to Pittsburgh, we just felt that we didn’t need to talk no more.

"I feel like we seen us having to play each other Week 1. We really just seen the future — I’m joking about that. But no, we haven’t really talked. We play each other Week 1. I’m sure we going to talk before that, and it’s going to be a good game," he added.

The Jets have Justin Fields under center now. He will also clash against familiar faces, having spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

