  "These dudes are like Steph Curry": Davante Adams gets honest on playing with Matthew Stafford hailing Rams QB's ability perform under pressure

“These dudes are like Steph Curry”: Davante Adams gets honest on playing with Matthew Stafford hailing Rams QB’s ability perform under pressure

By Arnold
Published Sep 17, 2025 13:52 GMT
Davante Adams gets honest on playing with Matthew Stafford hailing Rams QB's ability perform under pressure (Image Credits - GETTY)
Davante Adams gets honest on playing with Matthew Stafford hailing Rams QB’s ability perform under pressure (Image Credits - GETTY)

Davante Adams signed with the LA Rams this offseason. The wideout has gotten off to a strong start with the team and appears to be enjoying himself playing alongside Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On Tuesday, Adams heaped praise on Stafford while on the "Up&Adams Show," comparing the Rams QB to NBA superstar Steph Curry.

"Dudes like Aaron, dudes like Matthew Stafford, these dudes are (like) Steph Curry," Adams said. " It doesn't matter how many throws we have in practice. Like, you think he's practicing throwing the ball like that, no. He's dropping back, he's stepping up, and he's throwing the ball normally, because that's the way you're supposed to practice. You don't go in practice for that type of play; you have one shot to make that work, and he's the type of dude that can make that throw.
also-read-trending Trending
"And you can see the type of confidence he has. I mean, there's a million ways to let that ball go. And he threw it like that, and thank God I was able to come up with it, because it was such a perfect throw. Would have been a waste if I couldn't. So, yeah, I thought they got to have a quarterback like him for sure."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stafford is in his 17th year in the NFL. He played 12 years with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams in March 2021.

Stafford led the Rams to Super Bowl glory in his first year with the team. He has established himself as one of the finest QBs in the league.

This season, Stafford has led the Rams to two wins in as many games, while forming an excellent partnership with Adams.

Davante Adams and Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3

NFL: LA Rams wideout Davante Adams - Source: Getty
NFL: LA Rams wideout Davante Adams - Source: Getty

Davante Adams and the Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Rams beat the Houston Texans in Week 1 and then took down the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions, beat the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener before getting the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Sportskeeda logo
