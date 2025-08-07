"These are grown a** men" - Shannon Sharpe backs Davante Adams as Rams WR questions Travis Hunter’s two-way NFL longevity 

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter is considered the most exciting rookie to watch in the 2025 NFL season because of his two-way playing style, but not everyone agrees with the notion.On Tuesday's episode of &quot;The Pivot&quot; podcast, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams raised doubts about its longevity, thinking that keeping it for long &quot;isn't even possible&quot; at the highest levels:“I’m not even concerned as much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps. Because all you’re doing is doubling his risk for injury, for one.“The more you’re on the field, it’s already a 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame.”Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe supported Adam's take, comparing Hunter to the most famous two-way star in recent MLB history on the &quot;Nightcap&quot; podcast (begins at 1:13 in the video below):&quot;Bro, these are grown a** men... It's a different game. Chuck McNerney was the last guy. He was a middle linebacker and a center. That was the last time someone played both ways. There’s a reason why they stopped it. There’s a reason why when Shohei Ohtani started pitching again, his hitting suffered. He stopped pitching—his hitting went back up again.&quot;Trevor Lawrence hoping that Travis Hunter plays offense in rookie seasonOn Thursday, the Jaguars announced that Travis Hunter would be playing both wide receiver and cornerback in his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. However, Trevor Lawrence wants him on just one side of the ball.The one-time Pro Bowl QB told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday that he &quot;selfishly&quot; wanted the Heisman winner to play more offense than defense:“I told him, ‘Do you want to catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two? That’s a decision you have to make.’ He’ll make plays wherever he is, but obviously as a quarterback, I hope he plays more on offense.”Kickoff for the game is at 1 pm on WFOX-TV.