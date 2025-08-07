  • home icon
  "These are grown a** men" - Shannon Sharpe backs Davante Adams as Rams WR questions Travis Hunter's two-way NFL longevity 

"These are grown a** men" - Shannon Sharpe backs Davante Adams as Rams WR questions Travis Hunter’s two-way NFL longevity 

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 07, 2025 23:56 GMT
Shannon Sharpe backs up Davante Adams
Shannon Sharpe backs up Davante Adams' criticism of Travis Hunter's two-way plsystyle - via Getty/CMS

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter is considered the most exciting rookie to watch in the 2025 NFL season because of his two-way playing style, but not everyone agrees with the notion.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Pivot" podcast, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams raised doubts about its longevity, thinking that keeping it for long "isn't even possible" at the highest levels:

“I’m not even concerned as much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps. Because all you’re doing is doubling his risk for injury, for one.
“The more you’re on the field, it’s already a 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, now you have to tackle. You got to tackle Derrick Henry with that frame.”

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe supported Adam's take, comparing Hunter to the most famous two-way star in recent MLB history on the "Nightcap" podcast (begins at 1:13 in the video below):

"Bro, these are grown a** men... It's a different game. Chuck McNerney was the last guy. He was a middle linebacker and a center. That was the last time someone played both ways. There’s a reason why they stopped it. There’s a reason why when Shohei Ohtani started pitching again, his hitting suffered. He stopped pitching—his hitting went back up again."
youtube-cover
Trevor Lawrence hoping that Travis Hunter plays offense in rookie season

On Thursday, the Jaguars announced that Travis Hunter would be playing both wide receiver and cornerback in his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. However, Trevor Lawrence wants him on just one side of the ball.

The one-time Pro Bowl QB told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday that he "selfishly" wanted the Heisman winner to play more offense than defense:

“I told him, ‘Do you want to catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two? That’s a decision you have to make.’ He’ll make plays wherever he is, but obviously as a quarterback, I hope he plays more on offense.”

Kickoff for the game is at 1 pm on WFOX-TV.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
