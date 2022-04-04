There has always been a bit of a disconnect between NFL players and the analysts who have never played the game before.

Analysts and broadcasters who have never played the game, especially at a professional level, cannot always give a 100% well-rounded take on the game or players. But sometimes these personalities provide outrageous opinions and the players tend to clap back.

This time around, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen called out Fox Sports NFL analyst Nick Wright. Many fans saw Allen's tweet first and there was little context to go off of. He wrote:

"These sports analysts starting to get real disrespectful on tv. It’s one thing to have an opinion. But to say what another person can and cannot do... tarnishing peoples name because of a bad season or bad game. As if they know it all. See us in person and act all cool! #Puppets"

By reading the replies and retweets, it isn't hard to conclude that Keenan Allen was referring to Wright's early comments towards the star wide receiver. Wright apparently doesn't see Allen as a top-tier NFL receiver and said on "First Things First":

"Hey Keenan Allen, I know it's frustrating that the Chiefs have kicked your teeth in every year since your rookie season. Who does Keenan Allen think he is? Worry about making it to the playoffs before you start talking about the Chiefs getting exposed."

Allen's Instagram comments started the whole debacle. It was with reference to Tyreek Hill being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs, which Allen believes will "expose" the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Nick Wright, who has never played in the NFL before, proceeded to call out Allen personally on live television. He pointed out the Chargers star's poor track record against the Chiefs in the last decade.

Wright also told Allen to "worry about making the playoffs" rather than paying attention to Kansas City. But it takes more than one player to win a football game.

The biggest takeaway came when he labeled Keenan Allen as the 14th-best NFL receiver. However, the numbers paint a different story as Allen has made the most receptions in the NFL over the last five years, with 509. That number puts him ahead of the likes of Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.

He's made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons with five 1,000-yard seasons in nine years. The Chargers have only made the playoffs twice since Allen entered the NFL, but that doesn't take away from Allen's individual success. You can argue that he is still a top 10 receiver who is consistently good for 100+ catches and 1,000+ yards.

Analysts and athletes will forever butt heads and disagree. But you can't blame the latter individuals for getting annoyed and firing back at those who don't 100% understand the game and how it is played.

LA Chargers chances of making 2022 NFL playoffs

The Chargers have not been to the NFL playoffs since 2018 and finished third in the AFC West last year with a 9-8 record. Quarterback Justin Herbert seems to be the real deal on the West Coast, but he's still young and the roster is still developing around him.

Keenan Allen turns 30 before the season begins but is still a top-level threat on the outside. Mike Williams has lately been a beast for them as well, but there is a severe lack of depth in his position. The defense is in pretty good shape after picking up Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and landing free-agent cornerback JC Jackson.

Drafting a top receiver and packing the offensive line with depth will go a long way for the Chargers, but playoff qualification won't come that easily.

Tyreek Hill is gone, but the Chiefs still have the rest of their weapons. The Denver Broncos now have Russell Wilson on an already loaded roster, while the Las Vegas Raiders have snagged Davante Adams. Consequently, it is likely to be a tough battle to steal a wildcard berth too.

