"These are not normal criminals": Shannon Sharpe expresses concern after Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' mansion burglaries

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' mansions in Kansas City were burglarized last month. According to ABC News, the burglaries were connected to a South American gang, and the investigation regarding the same is ongoing.

The burglaries have sent a wave of concern throughout the NFL, with multiple celebrities and critics sharing their concerns. Shannon Sharpe recently joined that list.

"Yes, there are South American gangs that come up. They target athletes because what do athletes have? Money. They have jewelry. They have valuables," Sharpe said via Nightcap podcast on Friday.

"Also they good. They good. Yes these not normal criminals. They are good. They are in and out. They know alarms. They going to hit it. They gonna get whatever they can get in about 20 seconds and out of there. Get out of the there," Sharpe added.

Patrick Mahomes' mansion in Missouri was broken into on October 6. A day later, the same gang broke into Travis Kelce's estate and stole multiple items, including cash worth $20,000. That day, Kelce wasn't at home since he played at Arrowhead Stadium against New Orleans.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift gets mocked by a local bar ahead of Chiefs vs Panthers

Taylor Swift has been a victim of trolling since last season, with fans targeting the singer for her NFL coverage. A bar in Charlotte took the trolling to another level ahead of the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Panthers on Sunday.

A bar called "Dilworth Neighborhood Grille," which is known to troll the local sports teams, mocked Travis Kelce's girlfriend this time. The bar has placed a huge signboard outside their restaurant which reads:

"Taylor Swift, don’t shake this game off. KC might lose."

Many believe Taylor Swift will attend the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to cheer Travis Kelce. But since she missed the Chiefs vs Bills, there's no surety if she will indeed make an appearance. What's your take?

