  "They aren't going to pay two receivers": Insider claims Steelers won't offer George Pickens a contract extension

“They aren’t going to pay two receivers”: Insider claims Steelers won’t offer George Pickens a contract extension

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Apr 08, 2025 17:21 GMT
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Insider claims Steelers won’t offer George Pickens a contract extension - Image Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at the wide receiver position but it likely won’t come in the form of George Pickens. On Monday, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo played down the idea that the team would extend the Alabama native:

“There’s certainly a need for a wide receiver this year because Pickens, even if he is here this year, it’s only for one more year."

At the same time, he added:

“They aren’t going to pay two receivers, $30 plus million, to be on their roster.”

Last season, the Steelers ranked 27th in the NFL in passing, averaging 192 yards through the air per game.

Pickens led the team in receiving with 900 yards and three touchdowns. He’s played his entire career in Pittsburgh, posting a career-high 1,140 yards through the air in 2023 with five touchdowns.

Pickens is due to become a free agent at the end of next season, and the Steelers will suffer a cap hit of over $4 million for him in 2025, according to Spotrac.

The Steelers already made a big splash this offseason by acquiring DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. As part of the deal, the Steelers gave up a second, sixth and seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft this month.

Metcalf has been to two Pro Bowls in his NFL career and has posted three 1,000+ yard receiving campaigns before. Pickens hasn’t been to a single Pro Bowl and has only hit the 1,000-yard mark through the air once.

After coming to the Steelers, Metcalf signed a four-year contract with them worth a reported $132 million.

Steelers' receiving options

While Metcalf seems like an upgrade from Pickens, the team might add some more depth at that position in the NFL Draft.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub believes the Steelers will select Matthew Golden out of Texas with the 21st pick on April 24. Golden had 987 yards receiving for the Longhorns in 2024.

Free agency could be another avenue the team will want to explore further at that position. Aaron Rodgers has been linked to a move to Pittsburgh, and his powers of persuasion could see the Steelers acquire a veteran wide receiver along with him.

On Sunday, ESPN insider Rich Cimini reported that Allen Lazard might leave the Jets for Pittsburgh if Rodgers signs with the AFC North team. Lazard played with the four-time NFL MVP during his time with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
