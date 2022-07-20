"They arranged for rooms at the Houston hotel" - NFL analyst left dumbfounded by Texans’ role in Deshaun Watson case

The Deshaun Watson and NFL legal saga is not ending any time soon. While the hearings and deliberations are over, the decision on the suspension is not expected any time soon.

Watson also plans to sue the team if they suspend him for an entire season or more. However, this entire ordeal has spread to more than just the quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns have played a role, and it's becoming increasingly suspected that the Houston Texans may have enabled Watson's behavior.

On the Ross Tucker podcast, Andrew Brandt and the titular host discussed the Texans' potential role:

"The lawsuits outstanding against them. Right? You don't just pay because I don't know, like, what is it they're paying for? Just on some level there, they are acknowledging wrongdoing, right? Now judging that they did aid and abet in some way."

Brandt responded, saying that the NFL team arranged for hotel rooms for Watson:

"That's my point. And Jenny Vrentas, in New York Times was on my podcast. And I know, she was a little hesitant, but I'm like, wait, what? They arranged for rooms at the Houston hotel and other things."

He went on to say that it gets even worse:

"And then of course, as people have talked about, the NDA provided by the security employee of the Texans, wow, I mean, NDA to do what? Like? In other words, we don't need to question to do what we need to question."

According to Brandt, the team had to know what Watson was up to:

"Why is this being provided by the team? What did they know? That he needed it for? Those are the questions."

The Texans have currently settled a lot of the lawsuits that were brought against them.

Why the Texans might be getting punished for Deshaun Watson's behavior

The Texans were the quarterback's team for several seasons after he was drafted in the first round in 2017. He publicly requested a trade before being hit with a flurry of sexual assault allegations.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

24 cases were filed against the former Clemson standout and it was being reported that he had over 60 different massage therapists in a short amount of time.

The legal saga is winding down. but as more and more information and analysis comes out, questions are being asked of Deshaun Watson's team also.

The Texans also provided NDAs for those involved, which raises doubts in the minds of people. Punishment hasn't been handed out for anyone yet, but the Texans might not be in the clear.

