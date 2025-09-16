"They can be a blessing": Mike McDaniel makes feelings known on tough TNF game vs. Bills despite Dolphins' 0-2 start

Mike McDaniel and his Miami Dolphins enter Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season with a 0-2 record after a humbling loss to the Indianapolis Colts (33-8) and a hard-fought defeat against the New England Patriots (33-27). McDaniel is rumored to be on the hot seat and dropping to 0-3 would be terrible for the Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills will host them at Hallmark Stadium on Thursday to kick off Week 3, which could add more pressure to the Dolphins. McDaniel discussed the chance to play in primetime amid a minicrisis, but he's not running away from the grind. Per the team's official transcript, McDaniel isn't losing sleep over this game and what it could lead to.

“Thursday night games, after a loss they can be a blessing because you have no time to think about anything else and quite literally I can paint a picture that I think the team is understanding, is that every moment that you spend thinking about anything but the opponent is going to serve you in the worst,” McDaniel told reporters on Monday.

“So I think it’s extremely important that the guys are solely focused as I am on the Bills and nothing else because that’s all that does matter, and truth be told, that’s the formula for Week 3 every year regardless of your record.”

The Bills are 2-0 after winning a shootout against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and a much easier victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Josh Allen and Co. are looking as dangerous as ever, and the Dolphins could be another victim if Mike McDaniel doesn't make adjustments.

NFL insider reveals potential replacement for Mike McDaniel as Dolphins HC

Amid their 0-2 start, the Dolphins' front office's patience with Mike McDaniel appears to be wearing thin. The coach could be replaced at some point this season and Albert Breer believes the potential replacement is already in the building.

On Monday, the insider says that defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has a lot of fans among the Dolphins' brass.

“Another thing that’s lingering here is the fact that his defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, is beloved inside that building and is seen by a lot of people as a future head coach," Breer said. "So, if there comes a point where this really goes the wrong way, could Steven Ross say, ‘I want to take a look at Anthony Weaver as my head coach.’” (12:48)

The Dolphins carried plenty of questions into this season and none have been answered so far.

