  "They can show him the door tomorrow": Colin Cowherd doubles down on Browns GM's no-nonsense approach to Shedeur Sanders' speeding violations

"They can show him the door tomorrow": Colin Cowherd doubles down on Browns GM's no-nonsense approach to Shedeur Sanders' speeding violations

By Arnold
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:35 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Colin Cowherd doubles down on Browns GM's no-nonsense approach to Shedeur Sanders' speeding violations - Source: Imagn

Police cited Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders in June for two separate speeding violations. Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Sanders' speeding tickets earlier this week, saying the QB's actions were "not smart" and "dangerous."

On Friday, analyst Colin Cowherd doubled down on Berry's no-nonsense approach to Sanders' speeding violations.

"I've said before, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have overcome a lot," Cowherd said on 'The Herd.' "I think they're both top 25% of the league at their respective jobs. Andrew is smart and instead of pandering, which the media constantly does with young athletes, Andrew Berry said what Shedeur Sanders did.
"Getting two speeding tickets as a fifth-round draft pick, as a quarterback, was dumb… He's a fifth-round pick.

"They haven't invested anything in him. They can show him the door tomorrow. He's a quarterback. The standard's higher… There's 32 starting jobs in the country. Like that, that's it. I mean, teams give you about a year and a half and then move off you."
Cowherd went on to say he appreciated the GM's stance:

"You have to make impressions. So I just appreciate a general manager going to a podium and not pandering. Just call it out.”
The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was the second QB they selected, after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick. Apart from Gabriel, Sanders will face competition from Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the QB1 role in the 2025 season.

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders vows not to drive fast after arriving at training camp

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

On Friday, Shedeur Sanders opened up on his speeding violations from earlier this offseason.

"I really don't even drive like that much anymore," Sanders said. "I really don't drive fast at all. I definitely follow the rules. I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know, to not drive fast at all."

Sanders got his first driving ticket in Medina on June 5 after going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. He received a second ticket in Strongsville on June 17 for driving at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 71.

Sanders made a strong impression on the Browns' coaching staff during the minicamp. He will be aiming to continue that good run in the training camp ahead of the preseason.

