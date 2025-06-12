"They cheated" - Post Malone calls foul on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes over R&B singer's infamous Chiefs tattoo bet

Rapper/country singer Post Malone accused Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of cheating so he could get a tattoo of the four-time Super Bowl champion franchise. The "White Iverson" rapper joined the quarterback and tight end after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of this era in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In a recent ad for T-Mobile, Post Malone, also known as Austin Post, was asked by his tattoo artist to share his favorite ink story. He recalled the Chiefs' tattoo and claimed that Mahomes and Kelce allegedly cheated during a beer pong challenge that led to it.

“The Kansas City Chiefs tattoo is always a good story," Post said. "I told Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes that if they beat me in a game of beer pong, I would get a tattoo of their signatures and the Kansas City Chiefs logo. And they cheated. So I lost. And so, that’s probably my funniest story.”

Post, a Dallas Cowboys superfan, was also seen donning a Chiefs jersey ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, but lost 40-22, missing a major chance to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Travis Kelce recalled how Post Malone lost a tattoo bet

During a February episode of his "New Height" podcast, Travis Kelce talked about the time Post Malone challenged him and Patrick Mahomes to a beer pong game that included a tattoo artist on site to get ink done on whoever lost the bet.

It happened during Malone's concert in Kansas City, shortly after the Chiefs' victory parade. As Kelce and Mahomes were beating the singer, Malone raised the stakes, proposing a bet that led to him getting their signatures tattooed.

“So me and Pat, I don’t know if you knew this, Post Malone got our signatures on his arm,” Kelce said, via PEOPLE.

“He had a tattoo artist sitting right there, he just happened to be right there in the back room. We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and I’m pretty sure after the show, he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed. Man of his word, which I f---ing respect,” Travis added.

