"They coming for you" - NFL analyst warns Pittsburgh Steelers QB to watch his back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen three big quarterback transactions since December 2021. First, they lost Ben Roethlisberger to retirement. Then, they added Chicago Bears former starter Mitchell Trubisky. Lastly, they drafted first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With Trubisky and Pickett competing to take over from Roethlisberger, the pressure is on both to get on the field in Week 1. However, one NFL analyst thinks the pressure is much higher for one of the quarterbacks.

Speaking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley outlined why Mitchell Trubisky is feeling the pressure and also added some fuel to the fire.

He started by giving the quarterback credit for what he's accomplished:

“Let's go with Mitch Trubisky, a man I know you weren't properly respected for what you did in Chicago who made the playoffs two of your three years there. Then we find you as a backup in Buffalo."

He continued, saying that the Steelers were "coming for" Mitchell Trubisky if he doesn't hit the ground running in training camp.

"Now you're in the driver's seat in Pittsburgh. It's on you big dog. You don't do it right now, we drafted a quarterback. Kenny Pickett? Yeah, you got to watch out, Mitch Trubisky, they coming for you.”

Pittsburgh Steelers in transition

Ben Roethlisberger at Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers are exiting a nearly multi-decade era of stability at quarterback. Since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger has held down the fort and provided a solid foundation to build around. After his retirement, the team sprung into action.

The Steelers acquired Mitchell Trubisky during the free agency blitz. Many praised the team for the decision as the quarterback has been largely praised for his work in Buffalo as a backup. With the acquisition, the team solidified their quarterback room in the event they didn't get a quarterback in the NFL draft.

In two of his four years in Chicago, the quarterback threw for a 2:1 touchdown-interception ratio. As a bridge quarterback, most saw the move as solid. However, most agree that the NFL Draft could not have gone much better for the Steelers in the first round.

Many saw Kenny Pickett as the main first-round quarterback prospect and most thought he would be selected early in the round. Instead, the quarterback fell into Pittsburgh Steelers' lap at 20th overall. Meaning, the team got their top prospect without needing to move up.

Will the rookie quarterback supplant the bridge quarterback early? Or will it be a multi-season affair in the way that Trey Lance is currently threatening?

