"They could’ve gotten Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans troll Saints for signing UDFA QB Hunter Dekkers after Derek Carr's retirement

On Monday, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman revealed that the New Orleans Saints were signing undrafted free agent QB Hunter Dekkers to a contract. In a social media post to X, Kleiman outlined what the current Saints QB room looks like after the signing.

"𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: The Saints have signed undrafted rookie QB Hunter Dekkers, per @nick_underhill The Saints QB room is now: • Tyler Shough • Spencer Rattler • Jake Haener • Hunter Dekkers ...😬."

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how the Saints offensive unit was not looking too good heading into training camp.

"🗑️🗑️🗑️." one fan wrote.

"Fire the GM." one fan said.

"Tanking for Arch [Manning]." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans made clear their belief that the Saints front office made a mistake in not selecting Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"they could’ve gotten Shedeur 👑." one fan wrote.

"This may be the most unappealing QB room in the entire NFL 😂." one fan wrote.

"Really don’t understand why yall making a big deal out of this as if we don’t have a first time head coach and basically the beginning of the rebuild something that doesn’t happen overnight it’s a rarity." one fan wrote in support of the signing.

New Orleans Saints 2025 outlook

The Saints are in an interesting place heading into the 2025 season. They have a new head coach in Kellen Moore, QB Derek Carr just announced his retirement, and the franchise selected QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the selection process.

2025 is an interesting season at the QB position for New Orleans. It is widely expected that Shough will start the campaign as the starting QB. Should he perform well, the Saints may have found their long-term QB of the future. However, if he struggles, the 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be a strong class at the QB position.

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning, who is also the grandson of New Orleans Saints legendary QB Archie Manning, is expected to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Saints struggle in 2025, there is a chance that the historic Manning lineage could continue to feature at QB in New Orleans in the future.

