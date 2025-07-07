"They didn’t do anything to build around him" - Terry Bradshaw calls out Steelers for mishandling Kenny Pickett during QB's stint in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, the quarterback never seemed settled with the franchise and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason.

Pickett served as the backup to Jalen Hurts last season as the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, joining his third team in four years.

However, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has blamed the Steelers for mishandling Pickett and not giving him the tools to succeed in his initial years with the franchise.

“A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years, and they’re still looking for a quarterback,” Bradshaw said during a Q&A on The Home Services podcast on Tuesday. “They didn’t even do anything to build around him.

“You draft a quarterback in the first round. He is going to be successful, but you’ve gotta surround him with the kind of talent he had in college. They don’t do it, and they call him a bust.”

Bradshaw also used Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as examples of former first-round QBs who struggled with teams that drafted them before finding success elsewhere.

In his two years with the Steelers, Pickett recorded 4,474 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and four rushing TDs across 25 games.

Kenny Pickett in contention to be QB1 for Cleveland Browns in 2025

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett - Source: Imagn

Kenny Pickett is reportedly in strong contention to get the QB1 role for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 season. He's considered to be the most viable option between veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Pickett also impressed in minicamp and will want to continue his good run when the Browns open training camp on July 25.

The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Sept. 7 but are yet to name their projected QB1 for the game.

