"They shouldn't draft Shedeur Sanders" - Chris Broussard warns Raiders about Deion Sanders "headache," urges team to pass on Colorado QB

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard warned the Las Vegas Raiders against drafting Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming NFL draft. Saunders has drawn a lot of attention from scouts and league executives since his college days and is now set to take his talents to the next level.

During a Monday appearance on First Thing First, Broussard offered his take on the Raiders potentially landing Saunders, naming his father Deion Sanders as a major reason to pass up on Shedeur.

"If you're the Raiders, because you know Deion, where there's a strong chance Deion wants him playing right away. So if I'm the Raiders, I don't want that headache because I would think Geno's my quarterback for the next two, three years. Yes. So no, they shouldn't draft him."

Shedeur Sanders proved to be a solid quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes, but many think he will struggle to prove himself in the NFL.

Sanders is projected to be a top 3 pick in the draft, but even if he falls out of the first three selections, Broussard recommends the Raiders (No. 6 overall pick) to focus their attention on a different player.

Shedeur Sanders finished his senior season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He and Cam Ward are expected to be the first two names called on the big night, but the situation might be changing for Shedeur soon.

Raiders HC Pete Carroll makes thoughts clear on Shedeur Sanders, 2025 draft class

Pete Carroll, coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, discussed the 2025 NFL draft on Sunday. The former Super Bowl champion highlighted the diversity and the quality of the quarterback prospects.

"This is really interesting. A diverse group, where they all go and all that remains to be seen and all but there's very talented group. You know, a lot of high production and lot of style to the to the quarterbacks that are in this group. It's not obvious, you know, past a few guys, a couple guys, you know what's going to happen.

"But there's, there's going to be guys throughout the ranks of this, this class, that get chosen, that are going to be star players, and they've already proven that, you know. So it's up to the teams to get them to put it in position to be successful at making charter their sounds."

The Las Vegas Raiders have an intriguing project and adding a young quarterback could set them for many years to come.

