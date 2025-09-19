  • home icon
  "They don't have the dudes": Emmanuel Acho blasts Mike McDaniel for Dolphins' sorry state of affairs writing off postseason aspirations

"They don't have the dudes": Emmanuel Acho blasts Mike McDaniel for Dolphins' sorry state of affairs writing off postseason aspirations

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:12 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
(Credit: IMAGN)

Mike McDaniel is under fire again following the Miami Dolphins' third consecutive loss of the season. The Buffalo Bills only trailed the Dolphins once (7-0 in the first quarter) before cruising to a 31-21 loss against a team that tried to compete, but crumbled when the game was on the line.

Former NFL player turned analyst Emmanuel Acho blamed McDaniel for the current state of the Dolphins. In a clip from his "Speakeasy" show, shared on Friday, Acho explained how McDaniel's lack of adjustments and lack of roster depth put the Dolphins in this position.

"I would blame Mike McDaniel more for this debacle," Acho said. "When I look at the Dolphins roster, they also just don't have enough. Let's not get it twisted like when you look at the Dolphins, offensive line, they do not have enough depth. They've also been decimated by injuries. Defensive Back, secondary, they've been decimated by injuries. What defensive players do they have that are game changers?
"Shout out to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but you just traded away Jalen Ramsey. Same Jalen Ramsey that helped the Steelers win their first game of the season by knocking out Garrett Wilson when he was trying to catch the ball on fourth down.

He added:

"What game changers do the Miami Dolphins players have on defense? Nobody on that defense outside of maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick would scare you… Nobody on that defense would scare you for the Miami Dolphins. So the Dolphins in my mind just don't have the dudes."
Mike McDaniel's Dolphins couldn't keep up with the Buffalo Bills' offense

The Dolphins recorded 276 total yards against 360 from the Bills. They allowed 6.3 yards per game, were flagged six times for 57 yards and turned the ball over once. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception when the Bills led 28-21, which could have resulted in another touchdown for the Dolphins.

After a humbling 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts and a more competitive game against the New England Patriots (33-27), the Dolphins dropped to 0-3 after Thursday's game, worsening their situation and putting Mike McDaniel and Co. in a complex situation.

They will play their third consecutive divisional duel against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, in a duel that could feature two winless teams. The expectations for Miami weren't high coming into the season, and the perception about them gets worse by the week.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
