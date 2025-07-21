"They effed up" - Heisman Trophy-winning QB shreds NFL scouts for botching Cam Ward’s draft evaluation

Compared to last year's and next year's projected draft class, many believe that this year's class, led by Cam Ward, didn't have outstanding quarterback talent.Ward was projected by the NFL draft advisory board to be selected in the third to fifth rounds if he joined the 2024 class. Many believed it was the reason he decided to go back to college and move to Miami from Washington. Following a successful season, he rose to the forefront of this year's draft group.Former Hurricanes quarterback and 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta is among the most decorated players in the school's history. He also played for two Miami teams that won national titles.Torretta spoke with Jon Gruden about his impressions on Ward during his lone season with the Hurricanes. Torretta was thrilled with what he saw and believes the evaluation that Ward was a potential fourth or fifth round pick was wide of the mark.&quot;All I needed was one day at spring ball,&quot; Torretta said on July 12. &quot;I go, this guy has an elite arm. Who evaluated him in the NFL? That was my first thought,&quot; Torretta said. &quot;There's no way he should be here at Miami. And I'm like, they effed up. That was my initial thought, because I was like, he reminded me, when he threw the ball, it was like Warren Moon.“With Warren, I remember being in Seattle, it always seemed like he would throw the ball perfectly. He never threw a bad ball, always a tight spiral. And the ball would almost kind of move for the receiver's angle, making it an easy catchable ball. And that was Cam.”Cam Ward has started gaining admirers ahead of the 2025 seasonDespite the lack of media coverage before the draft, it seems networks now have interest more in Cam Ward ahead of training camp. The Tennessee Titans have also been praised for sticking to their decision to select the quarterback.Although Ward still needs to show stability and composure, analysts think he could be a star based on what they've from him this offseason.With training camp and the preseason starting soon, the media buzz around Ward will continue to be louder. Some of his teammates and pundits have also only had positive things to say about him.