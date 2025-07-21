  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They effed up" - Heisman Trophy-winning QB shreds NFL scouts for botching Cam Ward’s draft evaluation

"They effed up" - Heisman Trophy-winning QB shreds NFL scouts for botching Cam Ward’s draft evaluation

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:18 GMT
Tennessee Titans Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Heisman Trophy-winning QB shreds NFL scouts for botching Cam Ward’s draft evaluation (image credit: getty)

Compared to last year's and next year's projected draft class, many believe that this year's class, led by Cam Ward, didn't have outstanding quarterback talent.

Ad

Ward was projected by the NFL draft advisory board to be selected in the third to fifth rounds if he joined the 2024 class. Many believed it was the reason he decided to go back to college and move to Miami from Washington. Following a successful season, he rose to the forefront of this year's draft group.

Former Hurricanes quarterback and 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta is among the most decorated players in the school's history. He also played for two Miami teams that won national titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Torretta spoke with Jon Gruden about his impressions on Ward during his lone season with the Hurricanes. Torretta was thrilled with what he saw and believes the evaluation that Ward was a potential fourth or fifth round pick was wide of the mark.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"All I needed was one day at spring ball," Torretta said on July 12. "I go, this guy has an elite arm. Who evaluated him in the NFL? That was my first thought," Torretta said. "There's no way he should be here at Miami. And I'm like, they effed up. That was my initial thought, because I was like, he reminded me, when he threw the ball, it was like Warren Moon.
Ad
“With Warren, I remember being in Seattle, it always seemed like he would throw the ball perfectly. He never threw a bad ball, always a tight spiral. And the ball would almost kind of move for the receiver's angle, making it an easy catchable ball. And that was Cam.”
Ad

Cam Ward has started gaining admirers ahead of the 2025 season

Despite the lack of media coverage before the draft, it seems networks now have interest more in Cam Ward ahead of training camp. The Tennessee Titans have also been praised for sticking to their decision to select the quarterback.

Although Ward still needs to show stability and composure, analysts think he could be a star based on what they've from him this offseason.

With training camp and the preseason starting soon, the media buzz around Ward will continue to be louder. Some of his teammates and pundits have also only had positive things to say about him.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications