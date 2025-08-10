"They ended up drafting Jaxson Dart": Richard Sherman slams Giants for passing on Shedeur Sanders following his sensational debut vs. Panthers

Shedeur Sanders started his first NFL preseason game on Friday. The rookie QB was the starter for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Carolina Panthers. He had an impressive outing, and former NFL star Richard Sherman took a shot at the New York Giants for passing on Sanders and picking Jasxon Dart during the 2025 NFL draft.

The Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders and picked Dart in the first round, 25th overall, of the draft. However, after his recent performance, Sanders has gone some way to proving his critics wrong. Sherman was quick to point out the fumble made by the Giants.

During this weekend's edition of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," the former Niners CB pointed out how the "quarterback-needy" teams should have picked Sanders. He used the Giants as an example as they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and during the draft picked Jaxson Dart:

"It’s for the teams, the quarterback-needy teams that should have taken him, that are in and still in quarterback turmoil. Whether it’s the New York Giants, who went out and got Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and they ended up drafting Jaxson Dart; if Jaxson Dart goes out there and has a preseason game like Shedeur Sanders does, everybody is gonna be screaming for him to start for the Giants.

"It’s going to be fanfare. It’s going to be all over. It’s not going to matter that it’s a preseason game. It’s not going to matter whatever backups are out there. It’s not going to matter at all."

Sherman also addressed the criticism Sanders gets from fans and analysts:

"And that’s the weird narrative I don’t understand the weird hate that Shedeur gets, that everything matters when it’s him. They nitpick every single thing on the field when it’s him." [From 03:37 to 04:30]

How did Shedeur Sanders perform in his preseason debut?

Ever since it was revealed that Shedeur Sanders would be starting the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, everyone was excited to see him play. It is safe to say that the rookie did not disappoint.

Sanders displayed flashes of greatness and completed 14 passes from 23 attempts for 138 passing yards and two touchdowns. Coach Prime's son recorded a 106.8 passer rating as the Browns won 30-10.

All eyes will be watching to see how Sanders does in his next opportunity.

