"They gave him money" - Antonio Brown slams people for empathizing with Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is still hopeful for an NFL career
Modified May 06, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Antonio Brown and Colin Kaepernick are two of the most polarizing athletes in the NFL world specifically, and in the world of sports in general. Now, one is commenting about the other.

Antonio Brown appeared on This is 50, the multimedia venture from rapper 50 Cent, and during the interview, Brown revealed his views on Kaepernick.

"He's being treated good. You got [a] Netflix documentary. Don't get it twisted. See that's the wrong thing about the world. We didn't all [think] Kaepernick [was] treated so bad because they don't let him play football, yet they didn't let them play football.
"It gave him commercials. They gave him money, you know, I'm saying. So we are not trying to tell you nobody's ... I'm just telling you the facts. I'm not trying to tell you none of what they did. I'm telling you the reality of what happened."
In true Antonio Brown fashion, the interview can be seen as a means to promote his own brand. In his view, Kaepernick made money and had it good. It is in contrast to the views of many others who see Kaepernick’s protest as an effort to make the country, and the world, aware of racial injustices.

To Brown, it seems the main thing is money. It doesn’t really matter where it comes from or what you do to make it.

He also took the opportunity to defend his strange actions on and off the football field. It’s difficult to listen to a man who has had public diva meltdowns, criticizing another man whose career was derailed because he stood up for the rights of others.

One has to wonder why the diva Antonio Brown had far more chances to continue his career than civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick

As for Kaepernick, the black-listed quarterback continues to work out and try to break back into the NFL. Though rumors pointed to a signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a possibility, unfortunately, it didn’t come to fruition.

Now, with most teams comfortable at the position and seemingly little room left for trade-ready starters from last season like Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, it seems unlikely we’ll see Kaepernick back in an NFL uniform any time soon.

The fact that Brown, with his on and off-the-field escapades, has had a second, third, and forth chance with NFL teams, while Kaepernick can’t even get a second chance, says a lot about the state of ownership in the league.

