"They not gonna give Shedeur Sanders a fair chance" - NFL fans react to Browns rookie taking only 4 reps at training camp

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 25, 2025 00:11 GMT
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders has arguably been the most polarizing prospect of the 2025 NFL draft and he isn't looking like the attraction that he was for fans as preseason camp begins.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns' fifth-round rookie quarterback played only four snaps during team drills and did not record a touchdown or interception.

Sanders' outing attracted a disappointing response from the fanbase:

"No way Shedeur only got 4," one insisted.
"Even at training camp Shedeur bench warming," another "lamented".
"Free Shedeur," another demanded.
"You really have the bum ass QB (Pickett) stealing reps from 12," one groaned.
"Please just trade Sheduer from this unserious ass franchise," another begged.

The only player to throw anything other than completions and incompletions was Kenny Pickett, who was intercepted once by safety Grant Delpit during 7-on-7s.

Shedeur Sanders unlikely to be cut after preseason, says CBS insider

The statistics may paint a grim picture of Shedeur Sanders' prospects in the NFL, but CBS's Jonathan Jones has assured fans. He said last week (from 04:59 in the video below):

“If Dillon Gabriel wins the battle against Shedeur Sanders in the battle of the rookies, I actually don't see Shedeur Sanders going to the practice squad. If Shedeur Sanders beats Dillon Gabriel, I don't see Dillon Gabriel going to the practice squad.”
According to him, if someone had to go, it would be between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett:

“Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he loathes cutting his draft picks. This is a team that always holds on to its draft picks far more than average NFL team.”
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo struck a more worried tone:

“You could have four quarterbacks in the building, just not necessarily on the roster, so I think that’s the way it’s going to play out. Which of those rookies can put stuff on tape in the preseason that makes it hard for the Browns to then subject one of them to get through waivers to get onto the practice squad?”
The Browns' first preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. Kickoff is at 7 pm on WEWS.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
