"They got exactly what they need": Keyshawn Johnson makes feelings known about Aaron Glenn joining Jets

Former NFL player turned analyst Keyshawn Johnson made his thoughts clear about the New York Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator made quite an impression at Ford Field, drawing attention from several teams around the league.

During Tuesday's edition of "All Facts No Brakes," Johnson discussed Glenn and what he would bring to the table at MetLife Stadium.

“I would say it’s an ‘A.’ They got exactly what they need, some discipline, a no-nonsense coach who played the game at the highest level in New York, and in Dallas, and in Houston,” Johnson said.

“He coached in New Orleans, coached in Detroit. Turned over a defensive unit that was clearly missing a lot of pieces on the back end. Yet was still one of the top defenses in the league. I like this hire a lot.”

Beyond that, Johnson said Glenn was a combination of several coaches, making him a terrific addition to the Green Gang.

“They’re getting a mix of Bill Parcells, Sean Payton, Dan Campbell and Bill Belichick, that’s what you get,” Johnson said. “So you’re going to get that nice mix and the key thing about that all, he’s not going to try and be them, he’s going to be himself.” (39:18 mark)

After starting the season with Robert Saleh on the sideline, the Jets fired him following a 2-3 start. They couldn’t win more than five games the rest of the season, putting Aaron Rodgers' future with the team in doubt.

With a new coaching staff and front office, the Jets are set to begin a new era — and they're off to a solid start.

Aaron Glenn hires respected coach as defensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn is filling out his coaching staff, and he made his first major move after becoming the team's head coach. On Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reported that Glenn hired Steve Wilks to serve as defensive coordinator.

Wilks' last three stops were in Carolina, where he was a defensive passing game coordinator, secondary coach and later interim head coach. He then joined the San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2023 before becoming an advisor for the Charlotte 49ers.

Steve Wilks went to the Super Bowl with San Francisco and will look to achieve similar success with the Jets.

