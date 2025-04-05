“They got me really full”: Shedeur Sanders jokes about pre-Pro Day dinner with Browns

Shedeur Sanders didn’t just show off his arm during Pro Day week, he showed off his taste too. On April 5, ahead of his showcase, the projected first-round QB had dinner with the Cleveland Browns, and let’s just say, they pulled out all the stops.

Instead of settling for a generic team meet-up, Sanders directed them to his favorite steakhouse in town, and the result was a meal (and a moment) that clearly left an impression.

The whole moment gave fans a glimpse into how comfortable, and maybe even confident, Sanders is feeling as the draft nears.

“They got me really full. I sent them to my favorite steak house in the city. I definitely immediately went to the sauna after that. I said, ‘Oh, I got too comfortable here. I got too comfortable.’ So I went to the steam room that night, got in the sauna, I got a hot tub, relaxed and everything. But it was a good vibe. It was a good atmosphere,” Sanders said.

The Browns might want to keep the reservations open. Because Sanders’ résumé is built for primetime. From his Jackson State dominance: 3,231 yards, 30 TDs in his freshman year and the Jerry Rice Award, to his takeover at Colorado.

In 2023, he lit it up with 3,230 passing yards, 27 TDs and just three picks (despite a back fracture ending his season early). In 2024, he cranked it up: 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, a 9–4 record and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

That said, teams should be treating him like royalty. And if you’re wondering if that steak dinner with Cleveland meant anything? Based on the vibe, the reset, and the glow Shedeur Sanders gave off afterward, it just might’ve.

Giants could bet on Travis Hunter at No. 3 and pass on Shedeur Sanders

In PFSN’s latest seven-round mock draft, analyst Reese Decker has the New York Giants passing on Shedeur Sanders and instead grabbing his Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, at No. 3 overall. The Giants could be going all-in on Hunter, the two-way phenom who plays both WR and CB.

Pairing Hunter with 2024 first-rounder Malik Nabers? That’s a nightmare combo for defensive coordinators. Nabers had a breakout rookie campaign, and Decker believes Hunter's elite ball skills, route awareness, and playmaking instinct would supercharge the Giants’ offense and secondary. The logic: The G-Men can find their quarterback later.

Decker suggests GM Joe Schoen could trade back into the first to snag Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart. With pick No. 34 and two third-rounders in hand, the Giants have ammo to make it happen. In this mock, they end up landing Dart at 34.

So while Hunter may be the headline grabber, New York could still walk away with a franchise QB and a loaded young core to build around.

