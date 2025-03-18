  • home icon
  "They have interest in those guys" - Steelers insider name drops 2 QB draft prospects Mike Tomlin could target

By Arnold
Modified Mar 18, 2025 11:30 GMT
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn
Steelers insider name drops 2 QB draft prospects Mike Tomlin could target - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has to decide on his starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. The Steelers didn't re-sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, with Fields signed for the New York Jets.

On Monday, Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac, on the Dan Patrick Show, named two quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart and Will Howard, that Pittsburgh might target during April's draft.

"They gave up that number two pick in the DK Metcalf trade," Dulac said (3:30). So it's either, you know, it's either number one. Certainly, they know they have to do it by next year, maybe the third round, take a chance on a guy if there's someone they like.
"I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's Jaxson Dart or Will Howard, but I do know they have interest in those guys, and don't know if they'll be there in the third round. Maybe they have to move into the second round to do so."

youtube-cover
Dart began his college career at USC in 2021. He played one season with the Trojans before transferring to Ole Miss, where he spent three seasons under coach Lane Kiffin.

Meanwhile, Will Howard played four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State in 2024. He led the Buckeyes to the national title in his final collegiate season.

The Steelers finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-7 record. They made it to the playoffs but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin could consider signing Joe Flacco if he misses out on Aaron Rodgers

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin - Source: Imagn
As per reports, Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have offered a contract to four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the 41-year-old is taking his time to commit to the franchise.

If the Steelers are unable to land Rodgers, reports claim that they could move in for another Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Joe Flacco, who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco, who turned 40 in January, has experience of leading a team's offense. He could also prove to be a strong personality in Pittsburgh's locker room and potentially help incoming draft prospects with their growth in the big league.

