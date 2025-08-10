"They have just asked for burial": NFL fans react as Spencer Rattler gets strip-sacked leading to Chargers fumble recovery in preseason game vs Saints

NFL fans had a lot to say about Spencer Rattler after the LA Chargers' defense strip-sacked the quarterback. Rattler, who participated in seven games last year, retook the field on Sunday to take on the AFC West franchise. With Derek Carr retired, the New Orleans Saints are in a complex position for the 2025 season.They don't have a clear QB1, and new coach Kellen Moore will have to pick between Rattler, rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener. New Orleans entered SoFi Stadium set to make some noise against Jim Harbaugh's team, but they only managed a field goal in the first half.One of the lowest points of Rattler's preseason debut happened at the beginning of the second quarter. Caleb Murphy strip-sacked Rattler in the pocket, leading to a fumble recovery for the Chargers.This play summed up the type of performance Rattler had in the first half. Fans were unhappy with the second-year quarterback and started calling him out on social media.&quot;They have just asked for a burial,&quot; one fan said.danceupon @danceuponLINKThey have just asked for a burial.&quot;Spencer Rattler is the worst QB I’ve ever seen,&quot; another fan said.Steven brooks @Stevenbroo32304LINKSpencer rattler is the worst QB I’ve ever seen&quot;Spencer rattler setup for failure and I’m not even overreacting,&quot; another fan said.KEEZY BABY 🫶🏽 @1keezybabyLINKSpencer rattler setup for failure and I’m not even overreactingOthers warned the Saints about a rough season if their quarterback situation doesn't change soon.&quot;Yeah saints definitely calling the browns tomorrow lmfao,&quot; one fan said.&quot;If Rattler doesn’t get fired today, I’ll be shocked,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Saints are going to be in a rough spot this year,&quot; another fan added.Spencer Rattler finished the first half with seven completions on 11 attempts for 54 yards. He was replaced by Tyler Shough before halftime.Spencer Rattler couldn't score at the Chargers' 1-yard lineTo add more to the New Orleans Saints' poor afternoon, Spencer Rattler and running back Kendre Miller were close to scoring the team's first touchdown of the game, but they couldn't enter the end zone. Miller had eight- and four-yard runs to take the squad to the five-yard line.Rattler scrambled and got to the one-yard line, but the momentum ended there. He had the chance to connect with Mason Tipton for a score, but didn't see him in the zone. The Chargers held firm, sending the Saints' offense back to the sideline empty-handed.If this is any indication of how the Saints' season might unfold, Kellen Moore and his team could face significant challenges ahead.