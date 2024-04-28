"They just drafted Travis Kelce again": Chiefs fans lose their minds over Jared Wiley pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 34-year-old Travis Kelce has spent more than a decade with the Kansas City Chiefs, sooner or later he will hang up his cleats. But the defending back-to-back champions are prepared, with the drafting of Jared Wiley in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kelce is considered one of the greatest tight ends in his era and according to the fans, the Chiefs in the fourth round have taken in his successor. Wiley’s NFL Combine numbers are spectacularly similar to those that Kelce registered back in 2013. Hence, the fans couldn’t help themselves from making the comparisons.

Looking at the clip of his running pattern, it is expected that fans would liken him to Kelce. And they did plenty of that on social media.

“They just drafted Travis Kelce again lmao,” wrote one Chiefs fan.

The fans were also excited about the learning that Wiley would receive under the tutelage of Kelce.

“They stole a guy, athletic freak and gets to learn from Kelce. Good draft for the champs,” said a fan.

Fans also praised the keen scouting eye of the Chiefs’ front office, despite being the back-to-back champions.

“No the chiefs leadership are clocked in and #working,” said another fan

The Chiefs Nation was especially pleased with the fact that their superstar QB Patrick Mahomes will have a long-term partnership with the new addition to their roster.

“Mahomes gets another weapon, crazy,” said a fan

Apart from the Chiefs’ supporter, their rivals couldn’t help themselves from noticing the similarities with Kelce and being worried about it.

“I swear if this dude turns into Kelce 2.0 for the Chiefs imma be p**sed,” said rival of the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are ready for life after Travis Kelce

Whenever Travis Kelce leaves the sport, his presence will be difficult to fill. However, the Chiefs are trying to plug that gap with the mentorship of Kelce. They did not just draft one TE in Jared Wiley this offseason.

The Chiefs also signed an undrafted free agent, Baylor Cupp, a Texas Tech graduate. It will be interesting to see which one out of the two finally inherits the Kelce throne at the Chiefs.