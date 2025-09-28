"They just can't keep that line healthy": NFL fans react as Joe Alt gets carted off during Giants-Chargers clash

The Los Angeles Chargers were without several key names for the Week 4 game against the New York Giants on Sunday and they suffered another setback after left tackle Joe Alt's ankle injury.The star offensive tackle suffered an injury in the first quarter and came off the field with the help of trainers after being unable to put weight on his injured leg. He was carted to the locker room from the sidelines.Fans reacted to Alt joining a long list of injured Chargers players this season.&quot;They just can't keep that line healthy.&quot;William M @williammmmcLINKThey just can't keep that line healthy&quot;Rashawn and now alt? terrible luck for herb prayers man.&quot;j @JoelBleedsGreenLINKRashawn and now alt? terrible luck for herb prayers man&quot;The Chargers are just a cursed team. They have always been a cursed team. Like, I said the team needs to move completely out of California go to San Antonio,Utah or Oregon. Rebrand and maybe the curse will be lifted off of them lol.&quot;Steve Johnson @SJohn_1974LINKThe Chargers are just a cursed team. They have always been a cursed team. Like, I said the team needs to move completely out of California go to San Antonio,Utah or Oregon. Rebrand and maybe the curse will be lifted off of them lol.&quot;I want Chargers to crumble but not like this man.&quot;𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆 @BayBoyTankLINKI want Chargers to crumble but not like this man.&quot;Damn, that’s tough… hope it’s nothing too serious 🙏 wishing him a speedy recovery.&quot;Lee @Succexfulleegm1LINKDamn, that’s tough… hope it’s nothing too serious 🙏 wishing him a speedy recovery&quot;Chargers literally got no o line anymore we’re cooked.&quot;Jesus @CheesezuzLINKChargers literally got no o line anymore we’re cookedThe Chargers offensive line is already depleted after Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon, ruling him out for the season. Alt took Slater's place on the left and Trey Pipkins took Alt's place on the right.Austin Deculus, who was traded by the Houston Texans to the Chargers last month, replaced Alt after his injury. Alt was marked as questionable to return after being carted off to the locker.Joe Alt's injury could be huge blow for a depleted Chargers offensive lineJoe Alt has been a significant part of the Chargers lineup since last season, starting 16 of their 17 games. He appeared on every Chargers offensive snap before his injury on Sunday.Coming to the game, the undefeated Chargers trailed a winless Giants 10-3 at the time of writing in the second quarter. Alt's injury seemingly occurred after Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux collided with his right leg in the first quarter.