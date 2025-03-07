"They just let a MF dog loose!" - Evan Engram sends warning in exit post after Jaguars release TE

Evan Engram has sent a warning to the NFL after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him.

He was with the Jaguars since 2022 and was their starting tight end two seasons ago. In 2024, Engram dealt with injuries and only played in nine games, and after the disappointing season, the team opted to release him.

Engram shared a brief message and said Jacksonville woke a monster.

"It’s all love Jax. But they just let a mf dog loose! Excited for what’s next! #BeEazy," Engram tweeted on Thursday.

Engram signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022. After the successful campaign, he signed a three-year $41.25 million contract and was released with one year left on his deal.

He was drafted 23rd overall by the New York Giants in 2017 and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Jaguars make multiple cost-cutting decisions, including Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coach and general manager and are overhauling their roster after a 4-13 season.

The Jaguars released Evan Engram and traded receiver Christian Kirk on Thursday to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick to create cap space.

Jacksonville also released receiver/returner Devin Duvernay, receiver Josh Reynolds and cornerback Ronald Darby, which saves the franchise a combined $13 million against the salary cap.

With the new cap room, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is looking to make his team playoff contenders again.

"You're talking about two separate things, both on-field and off-field," Gladstone said on Tuesday, via the team's website. "All of us when we think about the idea of intangibles, we probably get to the same spot without even saying anything out loud... On the field. we're looking for competitiveness, toughness and football instincts. Off the field, you're looking for people that elevate those around them and our passion about the sport of football."

Jacksonville will have the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and Gladstone is excited to add new talent to the roster.

"There's nothing better on planet Earth than just simply being yourself, and so the people that will bring in this environment, this ecosystem … we know that they're going to be made of the right stuff so that by being nothing more than who they are, they're going to elevate ourselves," he said.

Jacksonville has missed the playoffs in back-to-back years.

