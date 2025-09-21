"They know Kaleb Johnson is a bust": NFL fans react as Steelers elevate RB Trey Sermon to active roster

Kaleb Johnson started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the wrong foot. The rookie allowed a free touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks due to a mistake in Week 2's game during a kickoff play. As such, Mike Tomlin has already said that he'd be demoted from kickoff duties.
However, the Steelers also seem to be changing their general offensive strategy regarding Johnson. The team elevated Trey Sermon from the practice squad to be active in Week 3's game against the New England Patriots. He will be the fourth running back on the roster on game day.
NFL fans noticed this as a signal of Johnson being made inactive for the game. Although the Steelers would never release a draft pick after just two games, many believe that Sermon being elevated shows how much the mistake will cost the rookie running back:
"They know he is a bust. Tomlin put him out there on kick return out of stubbornness and he cost them a game", said one fan.
"NO KALEB JOHNSON REPS WE ARE SO BACK", celebrated a second fan.
"Kaleb the latest example of no player development in this stale organization" was the criticism of another fan.
Mike Tomlin demotes Kaleb Johnson from returning kickoff duties "in the short term"
The Steelers head coach was asked on Wednesday's press conference if the rookie would receive a new opportunity to return kicks and fix his mistake from Week 2. Tomlin stated that the team would go into a different direction, but they'd also give him a chance to return:
"Probably not in the short term. I’m certainly going to give him an opportunity to work his way back. I believe in his talent, he’s a sharp young man, he’s a hard worker. So, you leave a light on for him to give him an opportunity to move on from it. But he has to do that, he has to display that with his daily work, and he’s gotta earn himself back into position to be a participant."
Tomlin also said that Kaleb Johnson had to "own up" to his mistake and work hard to feature again. What looked like a special teams demotion, after all, can turn into a healthy scratch.
