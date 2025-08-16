  • home icon
  "They laid a complete egg tonight" - NFL fans react to Chiefs' sluggish efforts in 33-16 preseason defeat vs. Seahawks

By Arnold
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:45 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 33-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their second NFL preseason game on Friday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. Although the Chiefs rested most of their starters, Andy Reid's team looked a bit sluggish on offense and defense.

Fans on social media had some wild reactions to the Chiefs' defeat to the Seahawks, which was their second loss of the preseason.

"Dude, even for the preseason they laid a complete egg tonight and mostly wasted an opportunity," one tweeted.
"53 players. Not one. We need to find 52 players to help Pat. I hope we find them," another added.
"I know one thing, we cant tackle for s*it lol," a third commented.

A few others pointed out that the Chiefs' starters would have more control in the game.

"Except a bunch of these guys are camp bodies and will never play for Kansas City. Other than that, yeah. Awful," one wrote.
"It's preseason. Don't overreact... lol," another tweeted.
"Lmao, it’s preseason. Calm down," a fan added.

The Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener before losing to the Seahawks. Although the preseason is generally used to fine-tune players, Kansas City will want to get at least one win before the regular season begins.

Chiefs will conclude their 2025 NFL preseason against the Chicago Bears

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs will conclude their 2025 preseason against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

It remains to be seen if Andy Reid will opt to use his starters in the third preseason game. Even if they do start, Kansas City might give its players limited reps.

The Chiefs, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, will kick off their 2025 NFL regular season against the LA Chargers on Sept.5.

bell-icon Manage notifications