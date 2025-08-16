"They laid a complete egg tonight" - NFL fans react to Chiefs’ sluggish efforts in 33-16 preseason defeat vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 33-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their second NFL preseason game on Friday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. Although the Chiefs rested most of their starters, Andy Reid's team looked a bit sluggish on offense and defense.

Ad

Fans on social media had some wild reactions to the Chiefs' defeat to the Seahawks, which was their second loss of the preseason.

"Dude, even for the preseason they laid a complete egg tonight and mostly wasted an opportunity," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Best @Arrowhead_Adam @ClayWendler Dude, even for the preseason they laid a complete egg tonight and mostly wasted an opportunity.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"53 players. Not one. We need to find 52 players to help Pat. I hope we find them," another added.

"I know one thing, we cant tackle for s*it lol," a third commented.

A few others pointed out that the Chiefs' starters would have more control in the game.

"Except a bunch of these guys are camp bodies and will never play for Kansas City. Other than that, yeah. Awful," one wrote.

Ad

"Lmao, it’s preseason. Calm down," a fan added.

The Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener before losing to the Seahawks. Although the preseason is generally used to fine-tune players, Kansas City will want to get at least one win before the regular season begins.

Chiefs will conclude their 2025 NFL preseason against the Chicago Bears

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs will conclude their 2025 preseason against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Ad

It remains to be seen if Andy Reid will opt to use his starters in the third preseason game. Even if they do start, Kansas City might give its players limited reps.

The Chiefs, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February, will kick off their 2025 NFL regular season against the LA Chargers on Sept.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.