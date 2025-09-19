 “They'll still be losers” “How much did Jimmy Haslam pay”: NFL fans react as ODOT clears way for Browns’ $2,400,000,000 stadium at Brook Park 

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is planning to build a new $2.4 billion indoor stadium for the franchise. On Thursday, reports claimed that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) granted a construction permit for the Browns to build their stadium in Brook Park.

When fans learned about the Browns getting approval for their new stadium, they had some wild reactions.

"They'll still be losers," one tweeted.

Josh Smith @zerofortycik @RuiterWrongFAN They'll still be losers.

"How much did Haslam pay them off for?" another added.

"Great, now we get to watch them loose in a pole-barn attached to a strip mall out by the airport. Super upgrade from downtown and lakefront," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"That briefcase hit the table huh," a user wrote.

"I wonder how much grease ($$$) Jimmy had to slip into someone's pocket for that to happen," another added.

"Money talks I see," a user tweeted.

According to reports, ODOT initially denied the Browns a construction permit, saying the stadium exceeded height limitations by 58 feet. However, an independent aviation consultant determined that the stadium would have no adverse effect on safety or flight operations at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, which led to the issuance of the construction permit.

Jimmy Haslam and his wife Dee have been the owners of the Cleveland Browns since 2012.

According to reports, Haslam bought the Browns for a reported $1.02 billion. The franchise currently has a worth of $6.4 billion.

Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns are yet to win a game in the 2025 season

NFL: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam - Source: Imagn

Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns are yet to win a game this season. The Bowns suffered a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and then suffered a 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

The Browns will face the Green Bay Packers (2-0) in Week 3 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

