"They look just identical": Eagles icon makes eye-popping comparison between Joe Burrow and Shedeur Sanders

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy made an interesting comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Joe Burrow. As Shedeur prepares for the big NFL Draft night, one analyst believes he possesses similar traits to Burrow.

During Monday's edition of Fox's "The Facility," the running back broke down how Sanders compares to Burrow, especially in the pocket.

"When I see Shedeur, I see Joe, right? They both gonna have strong arms. They both are very accurate, but for calm in the pocket, right? You know, they both throw that catchable ball. Every quarterback can't do that.

"I've been around some greats. I won't name them. They'd always throw a catchable ball. Yeah, they do. And when I heard the take, he's doing his homework. He's watching tape, because they look just identical."

Truth be told, there are some similarities between Sanders and Burrow, especially when it comes to how they manage themselves in the pocket. They both have the ability to buy more time under pressure and can put the ball anywhere they want.

However, that doesn't mean Sanders had the same college career as Burrow, who went from worse to better and led LSU to a national championship in his final year.

Joe Burrow started and made an impact on the Bengals until he went down with a gruesome injury. Still, Shedeur Sanders doesn't carry the same expectations coming into the league, with some even suggesting he could be good sitting a year behind a veteran to polish his game.

Titans HC compares Shedeur Sanders to Joe Burrow

Before LeSean McCoy came up with this comparison, Brian Callahan, who coached Joe Burrow in the Bengals, compared the two quarterbacks on Saturday.

Similarly, Callahan said that the way they handle themselves in the pocket and their ability to throw the ball is very similar.

“One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. … They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength."

It's still unclear where Shedeur Sanders will play in the NFL, but he's already getting high praise from people within the league.

