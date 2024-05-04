"They made a business decision": Josh Jacobs gives Raiders fan closure over $48,000,000 Packers move in free agency

Josh Jacobs swapped his black and silver jersey for a green and yellow one this offseason and the move was met with disappointment by Las Vegas Raiders fans. Taking to social media, the Packers' running back discussed his current employment situation, which involves a $48 million deal, which was like kicking a hornet's nest.

However, in a rare move for an NFL player, the running back engaged with the responses. In one exchange, the running back addressed why he never posted a goodbye, answering a fan's question on the subject.

"(Middle-finger emoji) a fake a** goodbye. It ain’t no hate to the Raiders they made a business decision and so did I. It’s simple move on."

The inclusion of the emoji muddled the waters on the clarity of his response, prompting more questions. Was he flipping off the fan or simply attempting to say that handing out a "fake" goodbye would be like an insult to the fanbase? At this point, fans can only speculate about the running back's intentions behind the message.

Josh Jacobs wraps marathon negotiation with long-term solution

Josh Jacobs at New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders

Getting a new contract in the NFL can be as arduous an affair as getting a bill through Congress. Now on the other side of the dotted line, the Green Bay Packers' new running back had struggled for quite some time to win over the Raiders, who signed him to a rookie deal in 2019.

In the beginning, both the running back and the team appeared to be on the same page. However, as the end of Josh Jacobs' contract neared, negotiations didn't exactly go according to plan. In 2023, the running back was forced to play on a franchise tag with no long-term deal.

After the franchise tag concluded, the running back was allowed to enter free agency, where he landed a $48 million contract that runs through 2027. He currently is the fifth-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Will the running back manage to live up to his new deal after moving on from the City of Sin to family-friendly Green Bay, Wisconsin?