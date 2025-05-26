"They are massively behind": Ex-Jets GM calls out Steelers' AFC North readiness amids stalled Aaron Rodgers deal

The start of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft have come and gone. The start of training camp is quickly approaching. However, QB Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent and has not yet signed with any National Football League franchise, including the heavily rumored Pittsburgh Steelers.

While there is still a chance that Rodgers signs with the organization in the coming days, weeks, or months, some NFL analysts, including Mike Tannenbaum, believe that it may already be too late for him to meaningfully sign with the team.

Tannenbaum made clear on the popular ESPN show 'Get Up' that Rodgers and the Steelers offensive unit are already way behind other QB's in the division (Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow) regarding "reps and experience" this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, it was about 6 weeks ago Greeney, and here's why. You're trying to win the AFC North in 2025 and you're trying to compete against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Think about all the reps those teams have… They are massively behind this season in terms of reps and experience if they want to meaningfully compete in the AFC North." (02:05)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Although Rodgers is one of the most experienced QB's in the entire NFL and is almost certainly a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, he would be entering a whole new team, culture, and offensive scheme should he join the Steelers this year.

As a result, it would be important for Rodgers to begin the process of getting ready for the 2025 season as soon as possible, something Tannenbaum alluded to in his recent comments on Monday.

Why has Aaron Rodgers not signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers yet?

Rodgers appeared on the 'Pat McAfee Show' over a month ago now and revealed that he is dealing with some very serious familial situations at the current moment, something that has delayed his decision in free agency.

Rodgers and the Steelers are now entering the time where a decision will likely need to be made rather soon to ensure that the team is not behind before the season even begins. With various new players on the offense, the Steelers will need to know what their QB situation looks like before preseason begins.

The current QB's on the depth chart are Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and 2025 NFL Draft pick Will Howard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.