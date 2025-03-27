Cam Newton isn’t holding back. The former NFL MVP believes Under Armour dropped the ball on a golden marketing opportunity during his prime years. On Thursday on “The 4th & 1 Show,” Newton pointed out a major missed play from the sportswear giant.

“In 2015, they had MVPs in the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The campaign should’ve been simple: We create MVPs. How’d they fumble that?”

He’s got a point. Under Armour had Newton (NFL MVP), Stephen Curry (NBA MVP), and Bryce Harper (MLB MVP) all in the same year. Yet, no unified MVP campaign ever happened.

Cam Newton’s history with Under Armour runs deep. Back in 2011, he signed what was then the biggest rookie endorsement deal in NFL history, surpassing Reggie Bush’s $1 million per year Adidas contract. The brand went all-in on Newton, releasing Auburn-themed gear and later launching a signature shoe line.

By 2016, Under Armour even built an entire ad campaign around his footwork, It Comes From Below, emphasizing his explosive playstyle.

Despite Newton’s dominance and a high-profile roster featuring Tom Brady and Ray Lewis, Under Armour never fully capitalized on their MVP trifecta. Unlike Nike, which built marketing empires around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, UA’s approach lacked that defining moment.

Cam Newton’s frustration makes sense. For a brand looking to compete with Nike, an MVP-driven campaign was a no-brainer. Instead, it’s now just another what-if in sports marketing history.

Panthers-Cam Newton rift heats up as calls for recognition grow

The Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton are at a crossroads, and the tension isn’t going unnoticed. While the organization insists Newton has always been welcome, the former MVP points to last season’s international event snub as proof otherwise. The team claimed uncertainty over his retirement status (a technicality requiring a year of inactivity), but the absence still stings.

Former teammates aren’t holding back. One ex-safety didn’t mince words, calling Newton the best player in franchise history. A former offensive lineman doubled down, emphasizing that QBs define a team’s trajectory like no other position. And Newton wasn’t just any quarterback; he was the face of the Panthers, a league MVP, and the engine behind their most dominant era.

Now, the push for a reunion is growing. Team executives are reportedly discussing how to mend fences, with some insiders believing a direct outreach could fix things quickly.

With the 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl 50 season approaching, the time to honor Cam Newton’s legacy is now. Let’s see if the Panthers seize the moment?

