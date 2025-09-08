  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They need anyone at this point": NFL fans react as Kendrick Bourne signs with 49ers amid Jauan Jennings injury

"They need anyone at this point": NFL fans react as Kendrick Bourne signs with 49ers amid Jauan Jennings injury

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:46 GMT
Syndication: The Providence Journal - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Kendrick Bourne signs with 49ers amid Jauan Jennings injury - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after wide receiver Jauan Jennings exited the Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks due to a shoulder injury.

Ad

Kendrick Bourne is reuniting with the team that gave the wide receiver his NFL debut in 2017 after signing him on a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent.

Bourne is reportedly signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who broke the news on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL fans reacted to San Francisco reuniting with its former player in the wake of recent Injuries.

"Solid pickup, they need anyone at this point."
Ad
"Feels like the perfect fit. Excited to see what he brings back to the Bay!"
Ad
"Had his best days with the 49ers. Going back home."
Ad
"Kendrick Bourne back with the 49ers? Man, that’s a wild homecoming move, gonna shake the field i think."
Ad
"Homecoming vibes! 🏈 Kendrick back with the 49ers, let’s see him make some big plays."
Ad
"Bourne back with the Niners could shake things up. He knows the system, and for $5 mil? Steal of a deal if he stays healthy and hungry."
Ad

Bourne spent three years in San Francisco before singing with the New England Patriots in March 2021 on a three-year, $15 million deal. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Patriots in March 2024 but was released by the team ahead of the new season in the last week of August this year.

Kendrick Bourne singing strengthens WR room amid 49ers' injury woes

Apart from Jauan Jennings, the team also lost tight end George Kittle to a hamstring injury in the season opener. Bourne, who had 155 catches for 1,945 yards and 11 touchdowns in 53 games for the Patriots, is expected to make the team in the wake of Jennings and Little's injuries.

The 49ers strengthening the receiver room makes sense as the team was already without Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson at the start of the season. Bourne could be in line to make his season debut for San Francisco's clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications