"They need anyone at this point": NFL fans react as Kendrick Bourne signs with 49ers amid Jauan Jennings injury

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after wide receiver Jauan Jennings exited the Week 1 clash against the Seattle Seahawks due to a shoulder injury.

Kendrick Bourne is reuniting with the team that gave the wide receiver his NFL debut in 2017 after signing him on a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent.

Bourne is reportedly signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who broke the news on X.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Kendrick Bourne is returning home to the San Francisco 49ers on a 1-year deal with a max value of $5 million, per @HenryOrgann and @AgentBigAl of @DisruptiveSports.

NFL fans reacted to San Francisco reuniting with its former player in the wake of recent Injuries.

"Solid pickup, they need anyone at this point."

americanspirit.hl @0xamericanspiri Solid pickup, they need anyone at this point

"Feels like the perfect fit. Excited to see what he brings back to the Bay!"

PRISONΞR @itsmepris0ner Feels like the perfect fit. Excited to see what he brings back to the Bay!

"Had his best days with the 49ers. Going back home."

Eyes On CFB @eyesoncfbhq Had his best days with the 49ers. Going back home

"Kendrick Bourne back with the 49ers? Man, that’s a wild homecoming move, gonna shake the field i think."

Scratch @ayo_kawo Kendrick Bourne back with the 49ers? Man, that’s a wild homecoming move, gonna shake the field i think

"Homecoming vibes! 🏈 Kendrick back with the 49ers, let’s see him make some big plays."

Cyper @CyperX01 Homecoming vibes! 🏈 Kendrick back with the 49ers, let’s see him make some big plays.

"Bourne back with the Niners could shake things up. He knows the system, and for $5 mil? Steal of a deal if he stays healthy and hungry."

Gulshanhk @gulshanhk Bourne back with the Niners could shake things up. He knows the system, and for $5 mil? Steal of a deal if he stays healthy and hungry.

Bourne spent three years in San Francisco before singing with the New England Patriots in March 2021 on a three-year, $15 million deal. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Patriots in March 2024 but was released by the team ahead of the new season in the last week of August this year.

Kendrick Bourne singing strengthens WR room amid 49ers' injury woes

Apart from Jauan Jennings, the team also lost tight end George Kittle to a hamstring injury in the season opener. Bourne, who had 155 catches for 1,945 yards and 11 touchdowns in 53 games for the Patriots, is expected to make the team in the wake of Jennings and Little's injuries.

The 49ers strengthening the receiver room makes sense as the team was already without Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson at the start of the season. Bourne could be in line to make his season debut for San Francisco's clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

