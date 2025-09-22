"They need to call somebody": NFL insider urges action from Bengals on Kirk Cousins trade to salvage Joe Burrow injury 

Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback underwent surgery and has been ruled out for at least three months.

Cincinnati suffered a 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as backup quarterback Jake Browning threw two interceptions. NFL insider Jonathan Jones wants the Bengals to trade for Kirk Cousins to lead the offense in Burrow's absence.

"They need to call somebody," Jones said. "There's no doubt. In fact, last week, what I said was they were going to roll with Jake Browning, even though they may not be maybe they shouldn't go down that path, because I thought that they should know what they have in Jake Browning, that three months is too long to bridge this to hopefully get to Joe burrow."

Jones argued that if Joe Burrow is ready by mid-December but the team isn't in playoff contention at that point, the franchise would have practically wasted all the resources it invested in offense. He said the Bengals need a quarterback who can play better than how Browning played against the Vikings to remain in the race to the playoffs.

The NFL insider added that not many QBs are outside of Browning's echelon. The Bengals have Sean Clifford and Mike White on the practice squad, but they are also in the same lot as Browning.

He suggested that Cincinnati should try to land either Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins. The former is hard to get considering Matthew Stafford's back issues, but Cousins is an achievable target.

"Kirk Cousins can be gotten, and good football minds can sit here and tell you that he is the same or on the same level, as a Jake Browning I would disagree with that, but there is a path to acquiring Kirk Cousins," Jones said. "

The Atlanta Falcons have been willing to part with them so long as you give them a draft pick and or Kirk Cousins buys his way out of Atlanta, he pays back some of the salary to help facilitate that deal. We've seen it before…"

The Bengals are 2-1 this season, but without a good quarterback, it might be a tough road ahead for them. They will visit the Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos next week.

Bengals HC gets honest about Joe Burrow's return

The Bengals are still optimistic about Joe Burrow's return to the gridiron this season. The Bengals' HC, Zac Taylor, was pretty clear about his stance on the QB's comeback. He was asked if they had shut the door on Burrow's return.

"No," Taylor said.

OL Ted Karras said Joe Burrow's injury is devastating news, but they have a job to do. He said the squad is ready to move on and focus on what's ahead for them.

