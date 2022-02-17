"They need to get Jimmy Garoppolo" - NFL analyst believes Colts can challenge for Super Bowls by trading for former Patriots QB

Could Jimmy Garoppolo be the next quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts? One former NFL player thinks so.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, co-host Mike Greenberg asked Rob Ninkovich which team he thinks is just a quarterback away from the Super Bowl?

The former New England Patriots linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion believes it's the Indianapolis Colts.

Ninkovich went on to say that Carson Wentz just didn't produce for the team this season.

He thinks the Colts have a great offensive line, a multitude of offensive weapons and a solid defense. This leaves quarterback as the only position in which they lack. Should they upgrade, they would look primed to contend in the AFC once again.

"I'm going with the Indianapolis Colts and I say that because they need a guy that could throw the football down the field. Carson Wentz we saw it this year, look he might be a great person, a great teammate, but as a quarterback, they need to go out and get somebody like Jimmy G, go get Jimmy G. You got a running game, you got a good defense, got a quarterback that can throw the ball down the field effectively, accurately. I think Jimmy G with the Colts."

Could the Indianapolis Colts look to part ways with QB Carson Wentz?

After a disappointing end to the 2021 NFL season for Indianapolis, the organization seems ready to make a change. One of those changes could be admitting that Carson Wentz may not be the solution to their quarterback issues.

It was recently reported that Indianapolis may be looking to release Wentz after just one season. They apparently plan to do so before March 19th when his salary becomes guaranteed.

Ninkovich's thought that Jimmy Garoppolo would be a good fit in Indianapolis, may just be the direction in which the team is headed.

But the biggest question is whether they would be willing to risk trading even more draft capital for another quarterback. The last move didn't pan out exactly as they had anticipated.

Indianapolis sent their third-round draft pick in 2021 and their first-round draft pick in 2022 in exchange for Carson Wentz. While a trade for Garoppolo isn't expected to require a first-round pick, the 49ers would most likely ask for second and/or third-round picks.

Such a trade would leave Indianapolis with few remaining picks for this year's upcoming draft.

Indianapolis seems to be in "win now" mode, so perhaps trading significant draft selections in exchange for another quarterback may not be so farfetched.

