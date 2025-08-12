“They need to stop doing that”: Chiefs DT Chris Jones call out weight gain allegations while revealing new fitness routine

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 12, 2025 16:39 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Chris Jones will enter his 10th year with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 season. However, there have been some concerns around the defensive tackle's fitness this offseason, with some suggesting that Jones might struggle with his pace.

On Monday, sportscaster Kay Adams asked Jones whether he had gained weight this offseason, amid some of the allegations around the DT.

"No, I lost weight," Jones said on the "Up&Adams" show. "I just look a little swole. I've been in the gym."

When Adams asked Jones about the reports of him being 10 pounds heavier, the Chiefs' DT denied the rumors and even said that he had a new fitness routine.

"No, listen. They need to stop doing that. Stop putting out those rumors. I'm like, 290-295 (pounds). I gained five pounds. I used to play 285-290 (pounds). Now, I'm like 295.

Jones also explained that the NFL gear, including helmets, pads and other accessories, further adds around 10 pounds to his actual weight. The Chiefs star also said that he does pilates as part of a new workout routine to remain in the best possible shape.

Jones has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past six seasons.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones offers take on Micah Parsons' contract issues with Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones - Source: Imagn
While discussing his journey in the NFL with Kay Adams, Chris Jones also touched upon the much-talked-about contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

"It's frustration on both sides," Jones said. "It's probably frustrating for Jerry with everything that's going on and then the contracts he's recently given out as an owner."
"When you're looking at it from a business standpoint, it's like, I give all these guys contracts, and it doesn't go as well as he wanted it to go. Then you look at it from a player standpoint who goes out there day in and day out and puts their life on the line and do the best they can for an organization. I'm quite sure they'll get it worked out." Jones added.

Parsons has requested a trade away from the Cowboys after four seasons with the franchise. However, some members of the Dallas organization are still hopeful about salvaging a relationship with the player to get him to sign a new extension.

