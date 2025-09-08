  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They never beat him": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate questions Josh Allen's "best QB" status after 41-40 win vs. Ravens

"They never beat him": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate questions Josh Allen's "best QB" status after 41-40 win vs. Ravens

By Arnold
Modified Sep 08, 2025 16:53 GMT
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate questions Josh Allen's "best QB" status after 41-40 win vs. Ravens - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a thrilling 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday. The Bills were down 40-25 with just over four minutes remaining in the game, but fought back to earn a big win in their 2025 season opener.

Ad

After the Bills' stunning comeback victory, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy discussed whether Allen should be considered among the "best quarterbacks" in the NFL.

"To say he (Allen) is the best quarterback in football, I can't do it," McCoy said on the "Speakeasy" show on Sunday (3;00). "And you know, Josh, that's like one of my favorite players. When he was a rookie, I knew he was gonna be nice. And I was the first one to call it out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McCoy then explained why his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, is still the best signal-caller in the NFL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But it's like you saying that, and I think he plays well. Lamar plays great. But it's one dude that every year at his worst, he's either in the AFC Championship game or the Super Bowl. And when it means most, they don't never beat him."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. He also rushed for 30 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

Allen won the MVP award last season. He has led the Bills to five consecutive AFC East titles.

However, Allen will be aiming to break the Bills' drought for a Super Bowl title this season.

Josh Allen and Bills will face New York Jets in Week 2 of 2025 season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

After a stunning win over the Ravens in Week 1, Josh Allen and the Bills will face the New York Jets in Week 2 on Sunday.

Ad

The Jets suffered a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener.

The Bills will be relying on Allen to continue his start to the season. However, Buffalo will want to tighten up its defense for the rest of the season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications