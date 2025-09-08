"They never beat him": Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate questions Josh Allen's "best QB" status after 41-40 win vs. Ravens

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a thrilling 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday. The Bills were down 40-25 with just over four minutes remaining in the game, but fought back to earn a big win in their 2025 season opener.

After the Bills' stunning comeback victory, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy discussed whether Allen should be considered among the "best quarterbacks" in the NFL.

"To say he (Allen) is the best quarterback in football, I can't do it," McCoy said on the "Speakeasy" show on Sunday (3;00). "And you know, Josh, that's like one of my favorite players. When he was a rookie, I knew he was gonna be nice. And I was the first one to call it out."

McCoy then explained why his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, is still the best signal-caller in the NFL.

"But it's like you saying that, and I think he plays well. Lamar plays great. But it's one dude that every year at his worst, he's either in the AFC Championship game or the Super Bowl. And when it means most, they don't never beat him."

Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. He also rushed for 30 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

Allen won the MVP award last season. He has led the Bills to five consecutive AFC East titles.

However, Allen will be aiming to break the Bills' drought for a Super Bowl title this season.

Josh Allen and Bills will face New York Jets in Week 2 of 2025 season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

After a stunning win over the Ravens in Week 1, Josh Allen and the Bills will face the New York Jets in Week 2 on Sunday.

The Jets suffered a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener.

The Bills will be relying on Allen to continue his start to the season. However, Buffalo will want to tighten up its defense for the rest of the season.

