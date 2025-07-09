"They painted his hairline" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' first look in Chiefs' new uniform ahead of training camp

Patrick Mahomes' appearance has changed from what fans have grown familiar with in recent years. Their reactions to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's first look in the Chiefs' new uniform on Tuesday were mixed.

The post on X included two images of Mahomes sporting a beard and a shorter hairstyle. It was different as he had less facial hair, and did not have his trademark curly hair.

"Year 9 loading for @PatrickMahomes 😤," the NFL tweeted.

While some fans couldn't believe he's about to enter his ninth season, others focused on his hair.

"Bro what do you mean Year 9. Stop making me feel old," one fan commented.

"It doesn't feel like he been in the league for almost a decade. Feels like it's been 3 years for some reason lol," a fan said.

"Does that say 9??" another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"They painted his hairline," one fan said.

"We’re so old Unc is using the hairline sharpie 😢," one fan commented.

"Bring back the mohawk!!!" a fan wrote.

"You can tell bro wearing enhancements 😳👀," another fan wrote.

Mahomes will be back as the starting quarterback of Kansas City when the 2025 NFL season starts. After winning Super Bowls in 2019, 2022 and 2023, he'll aim to lead the team to another championship run this year.

Did the general perception about Patrick Mahomes change after last season's Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes did not play well when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the 2025 Super Bowl in February. The quarterback recorded three turnovers while throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

The first half was particularly difficult for him. He completed only 6 of 14 throws for 33 yards and threw two interceptions, earning a passer rating of 10.7.

Before that game, many regarded Mahomes as the best quarterback in the league, but one game has altered perceptions about him. Raging debates about whether Mahomes was always overrated have been the subject of discussions among football fans on social media since.

Despite Mahomes winning two NFL MVP awards and three Super Bowl rings, he will again be under scrutiny as he prepares to start a new season. Although it may seem absurd, the quarterback needs a robust performance in 2025 to prove that that he remains the top quarterback in the game.

